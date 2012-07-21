POLICE CHIEF: James Holmes Shot 71 People, Acted Alone In theatre Massacre

Police Chief Dan Oates

70-one people were shot when James Holmes reportedly opened fire on a theatre full of moviegoers during the midnight premier of The Dark Knight Rises, according to a Colorado police news conference this afternoon.Twelve died during the shooting. — two at area hospitals and 10 at the scene, Aurora, Colo., Police Chief Dan Oates said during the conference.



The shooting began at 12:39 a.m. Friday, Oates said, adding that police found three weapons in Holmes’ car as well as one left at the crime scene.

“There were many, many rounds fired,” Oates said. “We know there were a lot of rounds fired very rapidly.”

Despite the number of rounds fired, police are “confident that he acted alone,” Oates said.

FBI agents at the press conference said they don’t believe Holmes was acting in concert with any terrorist organisations.

Discussion turned to the ongoing investigation at Holmes’ apartment on 1690 Paris Street.

Police have been trying to search the apartment since this morning but were hindered by the fact that Holmes booby trapped the residence with various incendiary and chemical trip wires, Oates said.

Oates said police couldn’t specifically identify the booby traps in the home, calling them only “incendiary devices.”

“We can’t allow people that are aberrations of nature to take away the joys and freedoms that we enjoy,” Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said during the press conference.

Oates said his officers were on scene with a minute to a minute and half and immediately arrested Holmes.

“He surrendered without any significant incident,” Oates said of Holmes, adding that police “aren’t prepared to discuss” why Holmes opened fired on the unsuspecting theatre.

Police are still investigating which gun, or guns, Holmes used in the theatre, adding he doesn’t know the “status of the legality” of the weapons.

Oates said he isn’t prepared to release information about the victims until all victims have been identified.

