Colorado Offering Monster $42,000 Tax Break On Tesla Roadster

Normally, the all-electric, California-friendly Tesla Roadster would set you back $109,900. But for Colorado residents, that price is about to dramatically change. The state of Colorado is offering a special tax credit to spur the purchase of low-emissions cars and for buying a Tesla, you’ll get a cool $42,000 back in your pocket.



Fox News: The measure gives Colorado residents a credit on their 2009 income tax for up to 85 per cent of the difference between the price of certain alternative-fuelled vehicles and the price of an equivalent vehicle running on liquid fuel.

In the case of the 2009 Tesla Roadster, the tax credit is $42,083. Which translates to a healthy 38.6-per cent discount on a brand-new Tesla.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.