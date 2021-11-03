Colorado has authorized hospitals to turn away patients as COVID-19 surges in the state

Colorado Governor Jared Polis Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order allowing hospitals to decline new patients.

Sunday’s order comes as the state faces a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Colorado is averaging over 2,500 COVID-19 cases a day with 1,200 people currently hospitalized.

Colorado’s governor is now allowing hospitals to turn away new patients amid the state’s COVID-19 emergency.

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Sunday authorizing hospitals to transfer or turn away new admissions as the state wrestles with a surge in virus cases.

Colorado is averaging over 2,500 COVID-19 cases a day, according to state data.

Currently, over 1,200 people are hospitalized with the virus in Colorado and 37% of healthcare facilities are anticipating staffing shortages within the next week, state data shows.

Thirty percent of facilities are anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week, and almost 50% of all ventilators are being used.

Meanwhile, 3,572,399 people are fully vaccinated – around 62% of the state’s population.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.