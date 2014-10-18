Marijuana-Infused Halloween Candy Is Now A Very Real Concern In Colorado

Denver Police/YouTube Can you tell the difference?

The Denver Police Department has issued a PSA on its Facebook page warning parents about marijuana-infused trick-or-treat candy.

“With Halloween fast approaching, Colorado citizens are in a unique position in the country, watching our kid’s candy for marijuana edibles,” a Denver Police statement said.

The video, shot inside of a pot shop called the Urban Dispensary, shows how the pot-laced candy is indistinguishable from name-brand candy.

Denver Police/YouTube Marijuana edible alongside store bought candy.

“There is really no way a child or a parent or even an expert in the field to tell you whether a product is infused or not,” said Patrick Johnson, the owner of Urban Dispensary in Denver.

The police department recommends parents throw away candy with tampered-with wrappers or from unrecognizable sources. Since Jan. 1, people have been able to buy pot in Colorado for recreational use.

Here is the PSA video from the Denver Police Department:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.