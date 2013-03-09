These Are The 6 Hottest Startups In Colorado Right Now

Natalie Baumgartner, RoundPegg

Photo: YouTube/TEDxTalks

Venture capitalists and Colorado startups swarmed the mountain ski resort of Beaver Creek this week looking for a hook up at the Venture Capital in the Rockies conference.We were on hand to help judge the presentations of 22 startups as they tried to convince the crowd to invest. (We were joined by the enterprise editors from AllThingsD, Arik Hesseldahl, TechCrunch’s Leena Rao and VentureBeat’s Christina Farr.)



Denver/Boulder has become nationally known for its tech startup scene. It appeals entrepreneurs looking for a great lifestyle at a lower cost of living than the Valley.

So we weren’t surprised that nearly all of the 22 startups presented were interesting. Here’s a few that particularly stood out:

CipherPoint: A cloud service that adds military-grade security to file sharing and collaboration tools. It won the show’s “most likely to succeed” award.

Cloud Elements: A tool that helps various clouds connect to one another. This is an increasing problem as companies use more and more cloud services. Their data gets stored in silos in each cloud and its a big technical challenge to get the clouds to share.

Geostrut: A super secret manufacturing process that turns carbon fibre into lightweight cell phone towers. Carbon fibre is a popular material for things like expensive bicycles, but it’s notoriously hard to work with. Geostrut has built manufacturing facilities in Utah.

Lagrange Systems: A super hot “software-defined-networking” startup. SDN startups are being bought almost as soon as they push their products out the door. These guys offer software that creates software networks (SDN) out of software servers (virtual servers). It’s a great example of Marc Andreessen’s concept of “software eating the world.”

Mobile Pulse: A SaaS product that helps enterprise companies choose a wireless carrier and then verify that the carrier is meeting its contractually guaranteed uptime.

RoundPegg: A social SaaS platform, developed by psychologist Dr. Natalie Baumgartner. It helps a company define and measure its corporate culture and verify that employees fit in. It’s good when a company reorganizes, has a merger or other such change.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.