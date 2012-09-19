HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Aspen Estate With A Famous Past For Just Under $20 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s Real Estate

A glowing estate in Aspen, Colo. is on sale for $19.95 million.The spectacular gardens and nearly 13,000-square-feet of living space are enough to sell the home, but the estate has a sordid past: John Edwards’ mistress Rielle Hunter reportedly hid out there during the 2008 election, according to the New York Daily News.



The home on Starwood Drive, was built in 1994 by the late trial lawyer Fred Baron, who was a huge Democratic Party contributor. Baron and his wife had Lisa provided funds to help Hunter during their affair, according to testimony in Edwards’ trial.

The home features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and three half baths.

The 2012 property value summary has the home and land valued at $12,775,200—a solid $7 million less than the current asking price.

