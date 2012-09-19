HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Aspen Estate With A Famous Past For Just Under $20 Million

Meredith Galante
starwood estate, aspen colorado, fred baron

Photo: Sotheby’s Real Estate

A glowing estate in Aspen, Colo. is on sale for $19.95 million.The spectacular gardens and nearly 13,000-square-feet of living space are enough to sell the home, but the estate has a sordid past: John Edwards’ mistress Rielle Hunter reportedly hid out there during the 2008 election, according to the New York Daily News.

The home on Starwood Drive, was built in 1994 by the late trial lawyer Fred Baron, who was a huge Democratic Party contributor. Baron and his wife had Lisa provided funds to help Hunter during their affair, according to testimony in Edwards’ trial.

The home features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and three half baths.

The 2012 property value summary has the home and land valued at $12,775,200—a solid $7 million less than the current asking price.

Welcome to Starwood Drive.

The home sits on 3.95 acres of land.

The home was designed by architect to the stars Robert Stern.

The asking price breaks down to $1,432 a square foot.

It kind of reminds us of a museum.

There's a cute breakfast nook in the kitchen.

The light fixtures in the kitchen seem like an unusual design feature.

The dining room overlooks the pool area.

The home comes with plenty of built-in storage. You can truly have a complete in-home library in this estate.

This billiards room would make the perfect man cave.

A sweet room for the grandkids.

The bedrooms all have a classic flare to them.

If you decide to purchase the home, we suggest re-wallpapering this room.

The guest bedroom has a lovely balcony that overlooks the backyard.

The master suite is massive and glows in ivory and pearly-white tones.

There's a seating area, a balcony, a dressing room, and master bathroom in the suite.

There's a spot for the lady of the house to sit do her makeup.

The bathroom sparkles in gold tones.

There's a double office in case both the Mr. and Mrs. need to get some work done.

The in-home gym will meet all of your exercise needs.

But in case you're more of a sports person, play a game of hoops on your personal basketball court.

After a hard workout, recover in the sauna.

The spa is drool-worthy.

The indoor pool looks like something out of Caesar's Palace.

The deck has an outdoor fireplace, perfect for chilly nights.

The backyard is surrounded by tall trees, for extra privacy.

The backyard is really perfectly manicured. We especially like the stone.

We love a home that glows at night.

Finally, check out the surrounding area. Starwood's views are famous.

