Clinton wins Colorado

It looks like Colorado will remain a blue state this election.

Fox News, NBC News, and CNN projected that Clinton would win the Centennial State.

With 69% of precincts reporting, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had 48.4% of the vote and Republican nominee Donald Trump had 44%.

Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson took 4.6% of the vote, while Green Party candidate Jill Stein took 1.1%.

It was expected to be a close race — early voting in the state leaned in Trump’s favour.

Colorado went for Democrat Barack Obama in the past two elections, but the state has been historically red, voting for the Republican nominee in all but three elections since World War II.

Trump’s campaign has invested rather heavily in Colorado, outspending Democrats on television ads and sinking a lot of the nominee’s time into the state.

Developing…

