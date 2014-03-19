16 Surreal Photos Of The Dust Storm Sweeping Across Colorado

A massive dust storm stemming from Colorado is sweeping across Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico.
Several traffic accidents in southeast Colorado were blamed on low visibility caused by the powerful storm.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Highway 287 had zero visibility south of Lamar towards the Oklahoma state line, reports CBS News in Denver.
Here are some photos we found on Twitter:
I think it’s here!!! @NathanNacc @TxStormChasers @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/RIVn3IzKoH
— Jared Hotchkiss (@JaredHotchkiss) March 18, 2014
@KOAA_5 dust blowing into lamar colorado pic.twitter.com/ObtH3Qsz48
— Korin Lee (@KorinLee) March 18, 2014
Duster ala 1930s/50s moving through southeast Baca County today #cowx pic.twitter.com/PNSboAW6KD
— Brian Bledsoe (@BrianBledsoe) March 18, 2014
20 miles s of Lamar cars collide in dust storm. Thx to Jeannie Dresen 4 pic. Area rds closed. http://t.co/6p21TSNZAO pic.twitter.com/ipHjFY69Mh
— CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) March 18, 2014
Currently driving through a dust storm in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/lmTsEjj3JC
— Kyle V© (@KyleVecsey) March 18, 2014
Had to shutdown pruning due to dust storm. #txwine pic.twitter.com/8hxMpFj2ii
— Robert Wonacott (@Eperonvineyard) March 18, 2014
45mph winds, snow, and dust storm. I didn’t mean to bring Oklahoma to to Colorado with me
