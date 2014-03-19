16 Surreal Photos Of The Dust Storm Sweeping Across Colorado

Amanda Macias
Colorado dust stormJared Hotchkiss/TwitterTaken at the Amarillo Country Club in Amarillo.

A massive dust storm stemming from Colorado is sweeping across Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico.

Several traffic accidents in southeast Colorado were blamed on low visibility caused by the powerful storm.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Highway 287 had zero visibility south of Lamar towards the Oklahoma state line, reports CBS News in Denver.

Here are some photos we found on Twitter: