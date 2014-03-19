16 Surreal Photos Of The Dust Storm Sweeping Across Colorado

Jared Hotchkiss/Twitter Taken at the Amarillo Country Club in Amarillo.

A massive dust storm stemming from Colorado is sweeping across Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico.

Several traffic accidents in southeast Colorado were blamed on low visibility caused by the powerful storm.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Highway 287 had zero visibility south of Lamar towards the Oklahoma state line, reports CBS News in Denver.

Here are some photos we found on Twitter:





























Duster ala 1930s/50s moving through southeast Baca County today #cowx pic.twitter.com/PNSboAW6KD

— Brian Bledsoe (@BrianBledsoe) March 18, 2014

20 miles s of Lamar cars collide in dust storm. Thx to Jeannie Dresen 4 pic. Area rds closed. http://t.co/6p21TSNZAO pic.twitter.com/ipHjFY69Mh

— CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) March 18, 2014

Currently driving through a dust storm in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/lmTsEjj3JC

— Kyle V© (@KyleVecsey) March 18, 2014

Had to shutdown pruning due to dust storm. #txwine pic.twitter.com/8hxMpFj2ii

— Robert Wonacott (@Eperonvineyard) March 18, 2014