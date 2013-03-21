Colorado's Top Prison Official Was Shot Dead When He Answered His Front Door

Tom Clements, Colorado Department of Corrections Director

MONUMENT, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s governor plans to speak about the killing of the state Corrections Department chief.



Tom Clements was shot around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when he answered his front door in Monument, north of Colorado Springs. Police are searching for the shooter.

Gov. John Hickenlooper appointed Clements to the post in 2011 after he served for more than three decades in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Hickenlooper scheduled a news conference Wednesday morning.

After Clements was appointed, Hickenlooper praised Clements for his approach to incarceration, saying Clements relied on proven methods to improve prison safety inside and programs that have been shown to improve successful outcomes after offenders are released from prison.

The home is located in a wooded area with expensive homes on 2-acre lots.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Associated Press text, photo, graphic, audio and/or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. Neither these AP materials nor any portion thereof may be stored in a computer except for personal and non-commercial use. Users may not download or reproduce a substantial portion of the AP material found on this web site. AP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions therefrom or in the transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages arising from any of the foregoing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.