Aerial Pictures From Colorado Black Forest Fire Show Incredible Destruction

A 14,000-acre wildfire has been raging near Colorado Springs for nearly a week, and firefighters are still struggling to contain the blaze.



Two people have died so far and about 485 homes have been destroyed in the Black Forest fire. It’s now the most destructive wildfire on record in the state’s history, beating out last year’s giant wildfire that hit the same area.

These aerial shots give you an idea of the scope of the fire and the devastation it has caused. Amazingly, some homes avoided the path of the fire and are still standing in the midst of charred trees:

