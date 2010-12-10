Colorado Avalanche Player Tries To Save Team Attendance With Twitter

ap

Photo: ap

Colorado Avalanche sophomore Matt Duchene has been discouraged by the team’s sagging attendance — they’re 26th in the league — and decided to do something about it.Duchene, 19, created a Twitter account that he hopes will help fans connect with him and generate interest in the team.



Duchene said he just wanted to help his team on or off the ice, and Twitter “came right away into my head, to try to reach out.”

So far Duchene has issued just nine tweets, but already has 4,551 followers. No word on if any of them bought tickets yet.

