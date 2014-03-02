1 Killed, 30 Injured In Massive 104-Car Pileup In Colorado

A northbound stretch of I-25 in Denver was shut down for about five hours Saturday after 104 vehicles were involved in accidents amidst heavy snow, Denver Post reports.

One person was killed and 30 people suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals, according to ABC 7 News.

From Denver Post:

Denver Health Chief Paramedic Scott Bookman said the injured taken to hospitals included both adults and children. The snow had basically stopped in Denver by noon, but heavy snow had fallen for about 40 minutes starting at 10:30 a.m.

“It just kept being a chain reaction, cars hitting and hitting and hitting and hitting each other. You didn’t dare move, You didn’t dare move,” witness Kimberly Fowler told ABC 7 News.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.