colour Will Get You A Date With The Girl Next Door

This is an educational post to help the nonbelievers understand the value and innovation that colour is bringing to the table.

What is colour?

colour is a mobile photo and video sharing application that shows you not only the photos and memories you have recorded but photos and memories that were recorded around you while you were there.

How is this different from other photo sharing apps?

With any other photo sharing app you are limited to viewing photos taken by you or your social graph. With colour you are able to remember an event you attended, or a place you were at, from the perspective of all that took photos and videos – even if they are complete strangers. This happens because colour automatically groups photos together based on where and when they were taken. If you were there at that time – you will see them and can engage in the comments. Easy as that.

To help you wrap your head around it lets look at a couple real world examples of colour:

Example 1: Your Birthday Party

Its your birthday party. Your friends are there as well as some of their friends that they have brought along (you do not know these people but it’s cool because the party is awesome, etc.). Assuming everyone is using colour to take photos you will be able to see all photos taken at your party without making a connection between yourself and those attendees who you do not know. You will no longer have to ask that stranger to find you on Facebook and send you that awesome photo/video they took of you. It will just be there – automagically.

Example 2: The Cute Girl Next Door

Not only can you view photos of those nearby but you can also communicate with them via comments. This is huge. Typically in the online world you are engaging with people you know in real life and have existing relationships with. Now with colour you can quickly view a photo of that cute girl next door, leave her a comment, and if you do it right go out to drinks later that night.

Think about that – colour, a mobile photo app, helps you make meaningful connections with people nearby.

Conclusion

I think colour will do great. They have the funding, they have the team, and the idea is hugely innovative in a space that is blowing up. I can’t wait to use it at a concert and view the experience from everyone in the audience as well as the crew member backstage snapping an up close of the artist. Download the app here.

