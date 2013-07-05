Amazing colour Photos Of America Preparing For World War II

70 years ago the U.S. was transitioning from an epic financial crisis — one that brought high unemployment, plunging farm profits and lost opportunities — to one of the world’s deadliest and most destructive wars.



We’ve written about the Library of Congress’ incredible collection of colour photos from the early 1940s before. We decided to take another look, this time highlighting how the country mobilized for World War II.

