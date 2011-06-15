Controversial Photo Sharing Startup colour Loses Cofounder

Photo: New Work City

Remember colour? It’s the photo sharing app that caught hell when it launched with $41 million in the bank and a pretty lousy user experience.It has yet to catch on, and now Peter Pham, one of its cofounders, has left the company, Michael Arrington at TechCrunch reports.



Arrington doesn’t have many details on why Pham left, and says colour isn’t talking.

Whatever the case may be, one of the reasons colour raised such a massive pile of money was because its founders had a proven track record. Now that one of them is out the door.

