colour Loses Another Employee -- Chief Product Officer DJ Patil

Photo: Flickr/Jdlasica

colour has lost another key employee, Chief Product Officer DJ Patil, Mike Arrington at TechCrunch reports.Arguably, he’s not that key since colour’s first product wasn’t exactly loved by users or critics.



But, colour got its $41 million in funding based largely on the smart team it had assembled.

Patil was chief scientist at LinkedIn prior to joining colour. Without him, and without the also recently departed Peter Pham, another respected Valley veteran, colour seems like it’s worth less.

Of course, that’s why you raise $41 million. So, you have time to figure out what the heck you’re doing without having to sweat your bank account.

