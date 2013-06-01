A Tourist Shot This Incredible colour Footage Of New York City In 1939

It’s hard to picture New York City in the 1930s: Nearly all of the images we’ve seen from that era are in black and white.



But amateur footage shot by a tourist visiting New York in 1939 recently emerged and is making the rounds on the web.

Shot by French visitor Jean Vivier in the summer of that year, the footage shows neighborhoods from Harlem to Chinatown.

Enjoy!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=WgqRN40TXrE

