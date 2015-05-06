Here's amazing colour footage of Berlin from just after the Nazis were defeated

Jeremy Bender

For nearly a month from April to May 1945, Berlin was the site of the last major offensive in the European theatre of World War II. The Battle of Berlin, which was fought between Soviet and Nazi forces, decimated large portions of the German capital.

The scale of the destruction in the center of Europe is difficult to imagine in the present day, especially now that Berlin is the capital of one of the most stable and prosperous countries in the world. But colorized archival footage from a still-devastated city shot in July 1945 gives a glimpse of what life was like there not long after the fall of the Third Reich. 

The final capture of Berlin by the Soviets in 1945 led to widespread destruction throughout the city. 

Berlin 1945Screenshot/www.youtube.com

In the total war that preceded the city’s capture, residential and government areas of the city were hit. 

Berlin 1945Screenshot/www.youtube.com

Symbols of Berlin, such as the Brandenburg Gate, were damaged in the battle. 

Berlin 1945Screenshot/www.youtube.com

The Reichstag was also thoroughly damaged. 

Berlin 1945Screenshot/www.youtube.com

The Soviets occupied Berlin immediately after the city fell. Ultimately, Berlin would be divided between a Soviet-allied communist regime and West Germany until 1990, when the country was finally reunified.

Berlin 1945Screenshot/www.youtube.com

Still, life continued for Berliners … 

Berlin 1945Screenshot/www.youtube.com

Children helped with the reconstruction effort, repaving portions of streets by hand. 

Berlin 1945Screenshot/www.youtube.com

With the city’s water systems badly damaged, citizens formed long lines to transport buckets of water from communal pumps. 

Berlin 1945Screenshot/www.youtube.com

The total scope of the destruction is easier to see from the air. 

Berlin destructionPlay GIFwww.youtube.com

You can watch the entire video below: 

