Some Context For colour's Bonkers Funding: Flickr Sold To Yahoo For $35 Million

Photo: Jared Zimmerman via Flcikr
How big and crazy is colour’s $41 million raise?Here’s one comparison point we saw on Twitter last night: Flickr sold for just $35 million to Yahoo in 2005.
Initial investors often aim for a 10X-20X return on their money, which suggests colour would have to sell for well above $410 million to $820 million to earn its backers a healthy return.
Now, go take a tour of colour to see what the fuss is about »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.