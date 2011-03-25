Some Context For colour's Bonkers Funding: Flickr Sold To Yahoo For $35 Million

Photo: Jared Zimmerman via Flcikr

How big and crazy is colour’s $41 million raise?Here’s one comparison point we saw on Twitter last night: Flickr sold for just $35 million to Yahoo in 2005.



Initial investors often aim for a 10X-20X return on their money, which suggests colour would have to sell for well above $410 million to $820 million to earn its backers a healthy return.

Now, go take a tour of colour to see what the fuss is about »

