Here's What No One Seems To Understand About colour's $41 Million Round

Go ahead and laugh. The joke’s on you.

A startup named colour has raised $41 million of capital.This news has obsessed the tech world and beyond for the past 48 hours, with the majority of the peanut gallery huffing and snorting about how it’s obviously ridiculous and a clear sign of a bubble.



Here’s what most of these instapundits fail to understand:

* There are two basic strategies in raising capital — “lean startup” and “fat startup”— and colour is intelligently pursuing the latter. Most digital startups in recent years have pursued the “lean startup” strategy: They raise a small seed round, then a bigger Series A round, then a bigger Series B round, and so on. With lean startups, investors only put up new money if the business is going well, and entrepreneurs generally give up less equity in each round. With “fat startups,” in contrast, companies raise a big first round and really stomp on the gas, without having to worry about raising more money for years (if ever). Importantly, neither of these strategies is “right.” They both work (or fail, as the case may be). Which strategy one chooses is usually dependent on the specific opportunity, the entrepreneur, and the investors. For a company with an opportunity as big as colour’s in a highly competitive sector with several well-funded companies, with an experienced entrepreneur, and with deep-pocketed investors willing to roll the dice, the “fat startup” strategy makes a lot of sense.

* The $41 million is almost certainly preferred stock, not common stock. This is a hugely important point that almost everyone misses. With preferred stock, colour’s investors will get the first $41 million from any sale of the company, and probably a lot more (if there’s any “participation” feature baked in). The investors will get this money before colour’s team gets a dime. And, unless colour spends every penny of this cash, colour’s business does NOT need to be worth more than $41 million for its investors to get their money back (see the next point).