Scientists have developed paint that changes colour based on heat, light and impact

The french company Olikrom has invented paint that changes colour depending on temperature, pressure, or light and the possible uses are endless. Right now they are only creating custom products for specific businesses, but may start selling items to the private sector soon.

Produced by Grace Raver. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

