We Just Got This Insane Picture Of colour CEO Bill Nguyen

Owen Thomas

We still don’t quite understand what colour is up to—something social, mobile, and local, with video?

But we do know this much: colour CEO Bill Nguyen is really, really excited about his company’s new Verizon-backed video app and a deal to broadcast backstage from Saturday Night Live this weekend.

We asked if Nguyen would be on stage during the late-night comedy show. Alas, no, a colour rep told us. Lorne Michaels, you’re missing out.

colour CEO Bill Nguyencolour CEO Bill Nguyen is really, really excited to be webcasting backstage from Saturday Night Live.

 DON’T MISS: Here’s how Bill Nguyen dealt with colour’s disastrous debut.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.