Take A Tour Of colour, The $41 Million App Everyone Is Freaking Out About

Photo: colour.com

Last night news broke that legendary VC firms Sequoia and Bain Capital were investing $41 million in photo sharing app colour.And that was before it had launched.



The people behind colour have impressive resumes, so the investment could be justified on that level. Two prominent names among colour’s founders: Bill Ngyuen, who sold music sharing app Lala to Apple, and Peter Pham formerly CEO of BillShrink.

Regardless of those names, it caused people in the tech world to start hyperventilating. After all, it is a lot of money. And it is in a crowded space.

But those people hadn’t played with the app. Maybe colour is amazing. Maybe it will earn Sequoia and Bain a crazy return on their money.

We took colour for a short spin this morning.

We have bad news for those VCs. On first blush, the haters are right. It’s a strange experience, not worth $41 million.

But, it’s the early days, so there’s still a chance it could be a hit. Never say never. Especially when a company has enough cash in the bank to pivot, iterate, or do whatever it takes to be a success.

Now, see what all the fuss is about …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.