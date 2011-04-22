11 Shocking Facts About Colombia's $10 Billion Drug Industry

Packs of cocaine stand piled up

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Colombia remains the world’s biggest cocaine producer despite the government crackdown on drugs.The drug trade is worth $10 billion each year — more than any country except for Afghanistan.



Although drug money accounts for around 1% of GDP, down from 6% in the 1980s, this decline is due to the growth of Colombia’s legal economy.

Moreover, experts say that Colombian traffickers under the microscope have rerouted the drug trade through Mexico, and have increasingly formed allies wih thin Colombia’s government which has made figures harder to report.

We’ve picked out some incredible facts about Colombia’s drug economy.

