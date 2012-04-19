COLOMBIAN PROSTITUTE SPEAKS: Here Are The Details Of My Encounter With The Secret Service

Photo: FLickr user festerbme

The New York Times’ Will Neumann has scored an interview with one of the Colombian prostitutes involved in the scandal that is rocking the Secret Service. We don’t have a name but we have some of the key details.



She’s 24 and a single mother.

“They never told me they were with Obama,” she said. “They were very discreet.”

She considered herself an escort, not a hooker. And referred to the differences of status between a Blackberry and an iPhone to distinguish between the two.

The Secret Service agent offered to pay her $30 at the end of their tryst, when they had agreed on $800.

When she was disgusted with that offer–he claimed he was drunk during the original negotiation–a friend of hers got involved and that is when the argument that blew the lid off the night’s activities began.

She eventually lowered her demand to something like $250, which is what she has to pay the man who finds her clients.

She said she understood that some of the men may have thought they were not with prostitutes.

The article is short on details, but here is a bit of the flavour:

She was dismayed, she said, that the news reports have described her as a prostitute as though she walked the streets picking up just anyone.

“It’s the same but it’s different,” she said, indicating that she is much more selective about her clients and charges much more than a streetwalker. “It’s like when you buy a fine rum or a BlackBerry or an iPhone. They have a different price.”

Read the whole thing at The New York Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.