Police in Colombia just seized $240 million worth of cocaine

Police in Colombia have uncovered and seized 1,713 lbs of cocaine from a hazardous material truck outside of Bogotá. It is estimated this stash is worth around $US240 million and belonged to the notorious Usuga gang. The gang was allegedly planning to ship the drugs to Central America via Colombia’s busy Baranquilla ports.

