75 killed as plane carrying Brazilian soccer club team crashes in Colombia

Colombian police. An image released by the Colombian police of the crash site.

A chartered plane, with the registration number CP2933, travelling from Bolivia crashed outside the Colombian city of Medellín.

75 people died, while six people have survived.

The Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense was on board.

Reports say 72 passengers and nine crew members were on board.

Seventy-five people have died after a chartered plane carrying the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense crashed in Colombia near the city of Medellín, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing the Colombian police.

Seven survived the crash, including players Alan Ruschel, Follmann, and Neto. The goalkeeper Danilo also survived the crash but later died from his injuries. Earlier reports that Danilo’s death left only five survivors turned out to be erroneous. The latest available information suggests that two crew members and a journalist are also among the survivors.

The local public TV station Teleantioquia said Neto was hospitalized in a critical condition. Teleantioquia also reported that Ruschel, a 27-year-old left back on loan from Internacional, was in stable condition.

The South American Football Confederation has suspended all games and other activities because of the crash.

Twitter Pictures have emerged of Chapecoense players on the plane, including Alan Ruschel and Danilo, right.

The Colombian civil aviation authority published a full list of those on board. The names, released on Facebook, include nine crew members and nine journalists.

Medellín’s mayor, Federico Gutierrez, called it “a tragedy of huge proportions.” Brazilian President Michel Temer announced three days of national mourning. He said in a tweet: “The government will do everything that is possible to relieve the pain of friends and family from sport and national journalism.”

The Colombian police published images of the crash site on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

6 personas han sido remitidas a los centros hospitalarios. pic.twitter.com/MxldqQj4ry

— Cr Wilson Pardo (@Policiantioquia) November 29, 2016

The plane, with the registration number CP2933, crashed outside Medellín around midnight local time (5 a.m. GMT). The accident reportedly occurred in the town of La Unión, about 53 miles from the Medellín airport.

The BBC translated the following airport press release, which says an electrical fault to the control tower was to blame for the crash. Here is the statement in Spanish:

Comunicado de prensa N° 1: siniestro de aeronave proveniente de Bolivia. #TamoJuntoChape pic.twitter.com/OgS4OTmUlM

— José María Córdova (@AeropuertoMDE) November 29, 2016

The live air traffic website Flight Radar 24 tracked the flight’s final moments. The radar shows the plane was circling before the crash.

#LMI2933 was operated by a LAMIA Bolivia British Aerospace Avro RJ85, reg. CP-2933. The aircraft first flew in 1999. https://t.co/wFfgBPhilh pic.twitter.com/K0msG1GuSi

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) November 29, 2016

The chartered Lamia flight — from Viru Viru airport in Bolivia to Jose Maria Cordova airport in Colombia — was carrying the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, which was due to play in the first leg of the final of the Copa Sudamericana against the Medellín team Atletico Nacional. The game was scheduled for Wednesday.

Chapecoense released a statement on its Facebook page at 8 a.m. GMT (3 a.m. ET). “God be with our athletes, leaders, journalists, and other guests who are along with the delegation,” it said, according to the Facebook translation of the Portuguese text.

Teleantioquia posted on Twitter what it said were the first two images of the crash.

Estas serían las primeras imágenes del accidente aéreo en el municipio de La Unión, en minutos avance de #TANoticias @ChapecoenseReal pic.twitter.com/UaZM0Kkcdg

— Teleantioquia (@Teleantioquia) November 29, 2016

The world soccer community has responded to the news. “Our thoughts are with everyone at @ChapecoenseReal, their families and all those affected by the tragedy in Colombia,” Chelsea said on Twitter. Others added:

The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United are with @ChapecoenseReal & all those affected by the tragedy in Colombia.#ForçaChapecoense pic.twitter.com/EUjAnJQkaB

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2016

Before training the team held a minutes silence for the victims of the @ChapecoenseReal tragedy in Colombia pic.twitter.com/tjC3JsrWzs

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 29, 2016

Our thoughts go out to everyone at @ChapecoenseReal and those affected by this tragedy. #ForçaChapecoense pic.twitter.com/RTYCviKwCP

— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 29, 2016

Chapecoense is from the city of Chapeco in southern Brazil. The club was founded in 1973 and is ninth in the Brazilian top division, Serie A. The team was the underdog in the Copa Sudamericana final against Colombia’s Atletico Nacional. The competition has been compared to the Europa League in Europe.

This story is developing …

