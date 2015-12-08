Colombia found a sunken ship with $17 billion in treasure

The Spanish galleon San Jose — one of the world’s great, long-lost sunken ships — has been found.

The ship was filled with gold, silver, and other valuables when it sunk in 1708. Three hundred and seven years later, the wreckage has been located off the coast of Cartagena, the Colombian government announced.

According to CNN, an American sea exploration company says the treasure could be worth up to $17 billion. It’s potentially the biggest sunken ship discovery of all time.

The Colombian team that found the wreckage says bronze cannons that were specially made for the San Jose leave “no doubt” that they have the right ship.

