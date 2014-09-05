Collingwood Wingman Heritier Lumumba Could Walk Away From Pies, Offended By Homophobic 'Joke'

Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty

Collingwood star Heritier Lumumba could leave the club after talks to smooth over a “joke” he saw as homophobic remained unresolved.

The “joke” is believed to be a poster of Scott Pendlebury and Dayne Beams, graffitied with “Off to the Mardi Gras Boys”.

Because the poster was hung on the players’ noticeboard the wingman said if those responsible aren’t punished, he’ll quit.

But Fairfax Media reports that when Lumumba said he might resign, he was told it might not be a bad idea.

After a number of mediation meetings between the Magpies defender and club officials fell through Lumumba’s manager said this could be the tipping point for his client.

“Heritier and the club have had some issues and yes a bit of history there and now it is coming to the point where he is contracted for next year but both parties will decide whether it is best for Heretier to be there next year,” his manager, Ben Niall said in a statement.

“Both parties are going to spend some time thinking about what they do from here,” he said.

It would be a big blow for the club who has recently lost veterans Nick Maxwell, Luke Ball, Ben Hudson and Quinten Lynch, and soon to lose Marty Clarke and Caolan Mooney.

The ‘Pies finished 11th on the ladder for the 2014 season, missing out on the first round of finals, which commence tonight with the Hawks and Geelong going head-to-head at the MCG.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.