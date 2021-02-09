Collingwood president Eddie McGuire is stepping down amid criticism of his handling of racism at the club

Collingwood Football Club President Eddie McGuire has announced that he is resigning effective immediately.

His sudden announcement comes after his comments regarding the release of a report into the Club’s handling of racism as a “historic and proud day” drew widespread criticism.

McGuire was set to step down at the end of 2021 — an announcement he made days after the Club’s board received the report.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Australian media personality told a press conference in Melbourne that he would be stepping down immediately after 22 years in the role.

“I tried my best and I don’t always get it right but I don’t stop trying,” he began.

“Today, effective immediately, I step down from the presidency of the Collingwood Football Club.”

McGuire had earlier announced he would relinquish his role at the end of 2021. This decision was announced just days after the Club’s board received the results of an independent investigation into racism at Collingwood and how the club responded.

The ‘Do Better’ report found that the club was guilty of systemic racism, and had often “doubled down” when incidents were covered by the media.

The report followed public accusations of racism by former player Héritier Lumumba, who spoke out about racism and ostracism that he faced while playing for the club.

When McGuire fronted a press conference to announce the release of the report at the beginning of the month, he called the occasion a “historic and proud day for the Collingwood Football Club” while maintaining that the club was not racist.

The comments ignited intensified criticism of McGuire’s two decades leading the club.

This pressure crested on Tuesday when an open letter signed by politicians, sport stars, and other public figures called on McGuire to step down.

“The Collingwood Football Club’s response to the leaked Do Better report is unacceptable and insulting to those who have suffered vilification by the club,” the letter read.

