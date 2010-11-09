NFL Radar: Here's What Everyone Is Going To Talk About All Week

Photo: CBS/NFL.com

Toward the end of the first half in yesterdays’ Eagles versus Colts game, Colts quarterback Peyton Manning zipped a pass down the seam to wide receiver Austin Collie.Collie caught the ball, took a couple steps, and lowered his pads, preparing to take a blow from the two safties he knew were about to hit him.



They hit him.

The first defender to hit Collie knocked his whole body lower. This put Collie’s head directly in line with the other defender’s on-coming helmet.

The helmets smacked together at speed. Collie dropped the ball as his hands and arms stiffened and his eyes shut. For the next 10 minutes he lay out cold on the field.

That injury will lead to another NFL rule change, we believe.

The Vikings saved head coach Brad Childress's job with a stunning fourth quarter comeback… …and that's too bad, because everyone is ready to flush these Vikings down the toilet. Go away! After another stinker, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will meet with head coach Wade Phillips today. Will Jones put lame duck Phillips out of his misery? Is there a better coaching rivalry than Mangini vs. Bellicheck? These guys hate each other, and boy did Mangini's underdog Browns destroy the Pats yesterday Holy cow is Phillip Rivers good. After leading a comeback win yesterday, he's still on pace for 5,000 passing yards The Rrrrrraiders just keep winning, baby. The Giants clobbered the Seahawks yesterday. They are definitely the best team in the NFC. Are they the best in the NFL? Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks so promising – when he isn't injured. After another shoulder injury yesterday during a near-upset of the Jets, we hve to wonder: Will he ever stay off the mat? When can you find more on the business of the NFL? Try the Sports Page >>

