Collette Dinnigan's newly listed Paddington home expected to pull in $6 million

Collette Dinnigan has listed her home in the Sydney suburb of Paddington, and it’s expected to go under the hammer for $6 million next month, The Australian has reported.

In 2009, the fashion designer bought the four bedroom sandstone home in Paddington St which sits on 379 square metres for $4.45 million. Listed with Ben Collier of McGrath Edgecliff and William Manning of Ballard Property, the renovated pad goes to auction on May 23.

“We’ve taken a handful of people through [the property] already but most people are going to be taken through by appointment, and it officially launches next week,” Mr Collier said.

A number of recent sales in the neighbourhood have shown promising results, with one home on Goodhope St fetching just short of $6 million.

According to Property Observer, the Paddington home was sold for a record $1.075 million in 1989. The designer home is located in a fashionable district in Sydney’s inner-city suburbs where Dinnigan lives with her husband and two children.

The listing comes after Dinnigan paid a rumored $7m for a Watsons Bay home earlier this year.

Here’s a look inside.

Located in the heart of Paddington... ...it has all the hallmarks of a designer's home. Dinnigan has added her touch to the place... featuring sandstone bedrooms... ...ornate French doors and blackbutt flooring... ...not to mention an imported marble bath tub. It's the dream home... ... and it's expected to go for $6 million.

