Collette Dinnigan's newly listed Paddington home expected to pull in $6 million

Collette Dinnigan has listed her home in the Sydney suburb of Paddington, and it’s expected to go under the hammer for $6 million next month, The Australian has reported.
In 2009, the fashion designer bought the four bedroom sandstone home in Paddington St which sits on 379 square metres for $4.45 million. Listed with Ben Collier of McGrath Edgecliff and William Manning of Ballard Property, the renovated pad goes to auction on May 23.
“We’ve taken a handful of people through [the property] already but most people are going to be taken through by appointment, and it officially launches next week,” Mr Collier said.
A number of recent sales in the neighbourhood have shown promising results, with one home on Goodhope St fetching just short of $6 million.
According to Property Observer, the Paddington home was sold for a record $1.075 million in 1989. The designer home is located in a fashionable district in Sydney’s inner-city suburbs where Dinnigan lives with her husband and two children.
The listing comes after Dinnigan paid a rumored $7m for a Watsons Bay home earlier this year.
Here’s a look inside.
