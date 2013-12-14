Collette Dinnigan Wants Girls To Get Rid Of 'Burger Bellies'

Getty / Lisa Maree Williams

Australian fashion designer Collette Dinnigan has taken a swipe the weight of teenage girls with “big bellies”, telling them, “It’s just so unattractive, you have no idea.”

The designer said the remark wasn’t aimed at getting girls to lose weight, but was a call to parents and teachers to promote healthier lifestyles.

“I’m not promoting being too slim; I’m promoting being actually healthy.

“There’s so much over-processed food and salts and sugars and burgers and pizzas, and everything is fast food as opposed to making the effort and eating well. I think our schools and parents need to teach skills like that,” Dinnigan told News Limited.

The designer shocked the Australian fashion industry in October when she announced she was shutting down her label for ‘personal reasons’.

Since then she has written her new autobiography, “Obsessive Creative”, and is currently promoting it in Queensland.

