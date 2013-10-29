Collette Dinnigan Is Getting Out Of High-End Fashion

Getty / Lisa Maree Williams

World-acclaimed Australian fashion designer Collette Dinnigan is getting out of the game.

She’s decided to call it quits on her high-end fashion business to try and spend more time with her family.

Dinnigan has insisted that the business is not facing financial difficulties.

Her department store line Collette by Collette Dinnigan will continues to be sold through selected outlets including Net-a-Porter and David Jones.

But her core business will close in December year after 24 years.

In a statement Dinnigan said:

“I almost feel the publication of my book (published this week) was a catalyst. The book is a retrospective of my life and it’s made me stop and think about the amazing journey I have had thus far. It crystallised my thinking, that I have sacrificed a lot of family time in building and maintaining my business, now I want balance back in my life with my husband, nine-year-old daughter and baby boy. “I have met and worked with some of the world’s most talented people, as well as realizing my own creativity while driving a financially viable, profitable business. “I truly feel blessed and also feel very lucky to have had such an amazingly supportive team.”

