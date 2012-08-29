College Sophomore Says Men Shouted 'Heil Hitler' As They Beat Him

Photo: ClickOnDetroit

A Michigan State University sophomore says he was beaten at an off-campus party over the weekend after his assailants found out he was Jewish.Zachary Tennen, 19, told police two men “stapled me in the back side of my bottom teeth, starting in my gums and going upwards,” at a party on Sunday, The Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday.



He’s since had to have his jaw wired shut.

Tennen says he was attacked by men “making Nazi and Hitler symbols,” adding that the men, who asked Tennen if he was Jewish, said they were part of the Ku Klux Klan, ClickOnDetroit reported Monday.

He also told the Free Press the men were yelling “Heil Hitler” before they knocked him unconscious.

“They knocked me down really hard … and I assumed someone would help me,” Tennen told The State News. “But after some guys at the house basically kicked me out, I had to get a cab.”

No one at the party brought Tennen to the hospital. He claims he had to take a cab to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

“It almost seemed like they tried to kill me, and to think about that in my brain, physically — it isn’t very pleasant,” Tennen told The State News.

Bruce Tennen, Zachary’s father, said he is working with the Anti-Defamation League to make sure the alleged attackers are found.

“The whole thing is unbelievable; Clearly it was a hate crime,” Bruce Tennen told The State News. “I personally intend to do everything in my power to see that justice is served.”

