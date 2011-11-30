Web Savvy Colleges Are Buying Up XXX Domain Names Before It's Too Late

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The higher education world is hastily buying up websites with their names attached to the triple x domain, in an effort to stop adult entertainment providers from infringing on their brand, Lindsay Goldwert with the New York Daily News reports.”We don’t want someone coming across our trademark on a porn site,” Mizzou director of information technology Terry Robb said. “God only knows what they’d come up with.”



The University of Missouri-Columbia has bought up the name missouri.xxx and a missouritigers.xxx. University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and Duke University had taken similar actions, with the state school purchasing tarheels.xxx, UNC.xxx and UniversityofNorthCarolina.xxx.

The .xxx domain is set to launch in December.

It costs about $200 a piece to register the racy domains, but that isn’t stopping some of America’s top educators and companies from taking preventive measures to protect their reputations.

recognisable brands such as MTV and the Red Cross have snapped up their .xxx domain names, Terry Baynes with Reuters writes.

MTV has even gone as far as registering a spongebob.xxx, just so the porn industry can’t have it.

