The 20 colleges with the most school spirit

School spirit is the most defining aspect of campus culture. Are students proud to rep their schools? Do they attend every game with more enthusiasm than the last?

Sure, students can share pride in their classes, clubs, and other activities — but nothing demonstrates school spirit quite like the energy on game day.

The Princeton Review recently released its 2016 college rankings and, in one survey, asked college students “How popular are intercollegiate sports at your school?” From these findings, it ranked the top 20 schools where “Students Pack the Stadiums.”

Scroll through to find out why these 20 colleges are the most spirited in the nation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.