The 50 best colleges where students earn high starting salaries

United States Naval Academy/Facebook Graduates of the US Naval Academy earn a median annual starting salary of more than $US80,000.

We recently published our list of the 50 best colleges in America.

The list ranks colleges by median starting salary, average SAT score, and a survey that asked over 1,000 Business Insider readers to choose the colleges that best prepare their students for success after graduation.

Respondents chose from a pool of what we perceived to be the top 100 schools in the US. Read our full methodology here.

We re-ranked the schools by pay here to find the top US schools whose graduates earn the highest starting salaries.

Interestingly, two of the top three schools on this list are elite military institutions. And being that technical degrees often earn college grads higher starting salaries than degrees in humanities or social sciences, schools that are heavy on STEM programming tended to rank more favourably here.

Keep reading to see which colleges came out on top.

Find out how your salary stacks up on PayScale.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.