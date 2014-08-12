The Colleges With The Highest SAT Scores

High school students across the country compete each year for spots at the most selective universities. They need high GPAs and well-rounded extracurricular activities on their resumes, but a stand-out SAT score is crucial to get into a top school, and could even make or break an application.
We compiled a list of the 25 colleges with the highest SAT scores. This 2013-2014 preliminary data came from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). The NCES data gave us the 25th and 27th percentiles for each test section, which we then averaged and added up to get the average overall score for each school.
Average SAT Score: 2135
Critical Reading: 705
Maths: 725
Writing: 705
Carleton College is a highly ranked liberal arts school in Northfield, Minnesota, with about 2,000 undergraduate students.
Average SAT Score: 2135
Critical Reading: 690
Maths: 745
Writing: 700
Carnegie Mellon has an urban campus located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and accepts just 27.8% of its applicants.
Average SAT Score: 2155
Critical Reading: 715
Maths: 725
Writing: 715
Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts, is ranked No. 2 among liberal arts colleges in the U.S., according to U.S. News.
Average SAT Score: 2155
Critical Reading: 710
Maths: 725
Writing: 720
Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, is an Ivy League college that was founded in 1764. Emma Watson, of Harry Potter fame, has been one of its most well-known students.
Average SAT Score: 2165
Critical Reading: 720
Maths: 715
Writing: 730
Although Bowdoin College is actually SAT and ACT optional, the liberal arts school still has impressive average scores. The school was originally a men's college, and only began admitting female students in 1971.
Average SAT Score: 2170
Critical Reading: 715
Maths: 730
Writing: 725
Tufts University is located in Medford, Massachusetts, not far from downtown Boston. The school's mascot is an elephant named Jumbo.
Average SAT Score: 2185
Critical Reading: 715
Maths: 735
Writing: 735
University of Pennsylvania is an Ivy League school that was founded by Benjamin Franklin. Its classic urban campus is in Philadelphia.
Average SAT Score: 2185
Critical Reading: 715
Maths: 740
Writing: 730
Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, isn't just smart, but athletic too. The school has an impressive college basketball team, the Blue Devils.
Average SAT Score: 2195
Critical Reading: 725
Maths: 735
Writing: 735
Pomona College is the No. 4 ranked Liberal Arts School according to U.S. News, and is located in sunny Claremont, California. The school has roughly 1,500 undergraduates and an average class size of just 15 students.
Average SAT Score: 2195
Critical Reading: 720
Maths: 760
Writing: 715
Harvey Mudd College is a very small segment of the Claremont Colleges, with just under 800 undergraduate students total. Harvey Mudd may technically be a liberal arts school, but it's well known for its focus on STEM subjects.
Average SAT Score: 2200
Critical Reading: 725
Maths: 745
Writing: 730
Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, has roughly 8,600 undergraduate students. Painting 'the Rock,' a large stone landmark, is a popular campus tradition in which students write personal messages on it.
Average SAT Score: 2210
Critical Reading: 730
Maths: 745
Writing: 735
Stanford University, ranked No. 5 by U.S. News, is an elite West Coast school near California's Bay Area. It has a very selective 6.6% acceptance rate.
Average SAT Score: 2214
Critical Reading: 725
Maths: 764
Writing: 725
With just 355 enrolled students, Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering is a selective school in Needham, Massachusetts. Its students pick between three majors: electrical and computer engineering, mechanical engineering, or a more individualized engineering option.
Average SAT Score: 2215
Critical Reading: 740
Maths: 750
Writing: 725
Vanderbilt University has a beautiful campus in Nashville, Tennessee, with roughly 6,750 undergraduates. Students are able to take advantage of the lively city surrounding campus.
Average SAT Score: 2215
Critical Reading: 735
Maths: 745
Writing: 735
Columbia University is situated in New York, but still has its own campus within the city. President Barack Obama is a Columbia alum.
Average SAT Score: 2220
Critical Reading: 730
Maths: 755
Writing: 735
Washington University in St. Louis has a pristine suburban campus in Missouri, with impressive Gothic architecture throughout. The mid-sized university has roughly 7,300 undergrads, and is ranked No. 14 by U.S. News.
Average SAT Score: 2235
Critical Reading: 725
Maths: 775
Writing: 735
Located in Cambridge, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is a top science and research university. Its mascot is the Beaver, due to its 'engineering and mechanical skill and habits of industry' that resonate with MIT students.
Average SAT Score: 2255
Critical Reading: 760
Maths: 755
Writing: 740
The University of Chicago is ranked No. 5 in the country, and has an impressive academic record. While applicants' SAT scores across the board were clearly impressive, students scored highest in critical reading.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.