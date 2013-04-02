The 25 Colleges With The Highest SAT Scores

flickr/Official U.S. Navy ImageryThe college admissions process is extremely competitive at each school, with only a small percentage of applicants receiving acceptance letters.
One major factor that universities use to evaluate students is the SAT score.
A perfect SAT score will not guarantee a student admission to a top school because it is only one aspect of a larger application that includes coursework, recommendations, and extracurricular activities. But a great score will certainly help.
CollegeBoard publishes the mid-50 per cent SAT scores of incoming freshmen for each of the three sections — critical reading, maths, and writing — for each college.
For example, a range of 710-780 means that 50 per cent of the students scored in that range, with 25 per cent scoring above, and 25 per cent scoring below that range.
We took the average of the ranges and ranked the schools based on the highest average SAT score.
Average SAT Score: 2130
Critical Reading: 705
maths: 725
Writing: 700
Notre Dame, in South Bend, Indiana, is known for its football team, but its students are smart too.
Average SAT Score: 2130
Critical Reading: 705
maths: 710
Writing: 715
Haverford College is located in Haverford, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia.
Average SAT Score: 2135
Critical Reading: 715
maths: 715
Writing: 705
Carleton is located in Northfield, Minnesota, and was ranked the eighth best liberal arts college by U.S. News.
Average SAT Score: 2145
Critical Reading: 715
maths: 715
Writing: 715
Bowdoin is located in Brunswick, Maine, and was ranked the sixth best liberal arts college by U.S. News.
Average SAT Score: 2150
Critical Reading: 720
maths: 715
Writing: 705
Amherst is ranked as the number two liberal arts college in America by U.S. News and is located in Massachusetts.
Average SAT Score: 2150
Critical Reading: 710
maths: 715
Writing: 725
Brown is an Ivy League school located in Providence, Rhode Island. Harry Potter star Emma Watson is a current student.
Average SAT Score: 2153
Critical Reading: 725
maths: 720
Writing: 707.5
Williams College, in Williamston, Massachusetts, is the top ranked liberal arts college by U.S. News.
Average SAT Score: 2155
Critical Reading: 715
maths: 720
Writing: 720
Tufts is located in Medford, Massachusetts, outside of Boston. Jumbo the Elephant is its mascot.
Average SAT Score: 2155
Critical Reading: 705
maths: 740
Writing: 710
Rice is situated in Houston, Texas, and is known for the success of its baseball team.
Average SAT Score: 2170
Critical Reading: 710
maths: 735
Writing: 725
Penn was founded by Benjamin Franklin and is in the city of Philadelphia.
Average SAT Score: 2175
Critical Reading: 725
maths: 720
Writing: 730
Pomona is one of a number of colleges in Claremont, California.
Average SAT Score: 2175
Critical Reading: 730
maths: 720
Writing: 725
Swarthmore is the third ranked liberal arts college and is located in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.
Average SAT Score: 2185
Critical Reading: 720
maths: 740
Writing: 725
Northwestern is in the outskirts of Chicago, in Evanston, Illinois.
Average SAT Score: 2185
Critical Reading: 715
maths: 740
Writing: 730
Duke is best known for its basketball team and Coach K, but its students score well on the SATs too.
Average SAT Score: 2190
Critical Reading: 725
maths: 730
Writing: 735
Dartmouth College is a member of the Ivy League and is located in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Average SAT Score: 2200
Critical Reading: 730
maths: 750
Writing: 720
Nashville, Tennessee is home to both great music and Vanderbilt.
Average SAT Score: 2215
Critical Reading: 725
maths: 770
Writing: 720
Harvey Mudd is the liberal arts college with the highest average SAT score and it is located in Claremont, California.
Average SAT Score: 2215
Critical Reading: 730
maths: 745
Writing: 740
Stanford has won 103 National Championships, second most among all universities, and is located in California.
Average SAT Score: 2215
Critical Reading: 735
maths: 745
Writing: 735
Columbia is located in New York City but has its own campus.
Average SAT Score: 2220
Critical Reading: 720
maths: 770
Writing: 730
MIT is known for engineering and computer science and is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It was ranked the number one college in America by Business Insider.
Average SAT Score: 2225
Critical Reading: 735
maths: 755
Writing: 735
WashU has a beautiful campus in St. Louis, Missouri.
Average SAT Score: 2235
Critical Reading: 745
maths: 750
Writing: 740
Of all schools in the mid-west, Chicago has the highest average SAT score.
Average SAT Score: 2255
Critical Reading: 745
maths: 755
Writing: 755
Princeton is in New Jersey and is a member of the Ivy League.
Average SAT Score: 2255
Critical Reading: 750
maths: 750
Writing: 755
Yale is consistently ranked one of the best undergraduate institutions in the U.S. and it is located in New Haven, Connecticut.
Average SAT Score: 2255
Critical Reading: 750
maths: 750
Writing: 755
This year Harvard shares the top spot with Yale for the best undergraduate university. Harvard took the number three spot in Business Insider's list of the Best Colleges in America.
Average SAT Score: 2300
Critical Reading: 750
maths: 785
Writing: 765
Cal Tech earned the highest ranking, largely due to its high average maths score.
