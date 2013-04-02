The 25 Colleges With The Highest SAT Scores

flickr/Official U.S. Navy ImageryThe college admissions process is extremely competitive at each school, with only a small percentage of applicants receiving acceptance letters.

One major factor that universities use to evaluate students is the SAT score.

A perfect SAT score will not guarantee a student admission to a top school because it is only one aspect of a larger application that includes coursework, recommendations, and extracurricular activities. But a great score will certainly help.

CollegeBoard publishes the mid-50 per cent SAT scores of incoming freshmen for each of the three sections — critical reading, maths, and writing — for each college.

For example, a range of 710-780 means that 50 per cent of the students scored in that range, with 25 per cent scoring above, and 25 per cent scoring below that range.

We took the average of the ranges and ranked the schools based on the highest average SAT score.

#25 University of Notre Dame (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2130

Critical Reading: 705

maths: 725

Writing: 700

Notre Dame, in South Bend, Indiana, is known for its football team, but its students are smart too.

#25 Haverford College (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2130

Critical Reading: 705

maths: 710

Writing: 715

Haverford College is located in Haverford, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia.

#24 Carleton College

Average SAT Score: 2135

Critical Reading: 715

maths: 715

Writing: 705

Carleton is located in Northfield, Minnesota, and was ranked the eighth best liberal arts college by U.S. News.

#23 Bowdoin College

Average SAT Score: 2145

Critical Reading: 715

maths: 715

Writing: 715

Bowdoin is located in Brunswick, Maine, and was ranked the sixth best liberal arts college by U.S. News.

#21 Amherst College (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2150

Critical Reading: 720

maths: 715

Writing: 705

Amherst is ranked as the number two liberal arts college in America by U.S. News and is located in Massachusetts.

#21 Brown University (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2150

Critical Reading: 710

maths: 715

Writing: 725

Brown is an Ivy League school located in Providence, Rhode Island. Harry Potter star Emma Watson is a current student.

#20 Williams College

Average SAT Score: 2153

Critical Reading: 725

maths: 720

Writing: 707.5

Williams College, in Williamston, Massachusetts, is the top ranked liberal arts college by U.S. News.

#18 Tufts University (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2155

Critical Reading: 715

maths: 720

Writing: 720

Tufts is located in Medford, Massachusetts, outside of Boston. Jumbo the Elephant is its mascot.

#18 Rice University (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2155

Critical Reading: 705

maths: 740

Writing: 710

Rice is situated in Houston, Texas, and is known for the success of its baseball team.

#17 University of Pennsylvania

Average SAT Score: 2170

Critical Reading: 710

maths: 735

Writing: 725

Penn was founded by Benjamin Franklin and is in the city of Philadelphia.

#15 Pomona College (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2175

Critical Reading: 725

maths: 720

Writing: 730

Pomona is one of a number of colleges in Claremont, California.

#15 Swarthmore College (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2175

Critical Reading: 730

maths: 720

Writing: 725

Swarthmore is the third ranked liberal arts college and is located in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.

#13 Northwestern University (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2185

Critical Reading: 720

maths: 740

Writing: 725

Northwestern is in the outskirts of Chicago, in Evanston, Illinois.

#13 Duke University (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2185

Critical Reading: 715

maths: 740

Writing: 730

Duke is best known for its basketball team and Coach K, but its students score well on the SATs too.

#12 Dartmouth College

Average SAT Score: 2190

Critical Reading: 725

maths: 730

Writing: 735

Dartmouth College is a member of the Ivy League and is located in Hanover, New Hampshire.

#11 Vanderbilt University

Average SAT Score: 2200

Critical Reading: 730

maths: 750

Writing: 720

Nashville, Tennessee is home to both great music and Vanderbilt.

#8 Harvey Mudd College (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2215

Critical Reading: 725

maths: 770

Writing: 720

Harvey Mudd is the liberal arts college with the highest average SAT score and it is located in Claremont, California.

#8 Stanford University (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2215

Critical Reading: 730

maths: 745

Writing: 740

Stanford has won 103 National Championships, second most among all universities, and is located in California.

#8 Columbia University (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2215

Critical Reading: 735

maths: 745

Writing: 735

Columbia is located in New York City but has its own campus.

#7 Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Average SAT Score: 2220

Critical Reading: 720

maths: 770

Writing: 730

MIT is known for engineering and computer science and is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It was ranked the number one college in America by Business Insider.

#6 Washington University in St. Louis

Average SAT Score: 2225

Critical Reading: 735

maths: 755

Writing: 735

WashU has a beautiful campus in St. Louis, Missouri.

#5 University of Chicago

Average SAT Score: 2235

Critical Reading: 745

maths: 750

Writing: 740

Of all schools in the mid-west, Chicago has the highest average SAT score.

#2 Princeton University (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2255

Critical Reading: 745

maths: 755

Writing: 755

Princeton is in New Jersey and is a member of the Ivy League.

#2 Yale University (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2255

Critical Reading: 750

maths: 750

Writing: 755

Yale is consistently ranked one of the best undergraduate institutions in the U.S. and it is located in New Haven, Connecticut.

#2 Harvard University (Tie)

Average SAT Score: 2255

Critical Reading: 750

maths: 750

Writing: 755

This year Harvard shares the top spot with Yale for the best undergraduate university. Harvard took the number three spot in Business Insider's list of the Best Colleges in America.

#1 California Institute of Technology

Average SAT Score: 2300

Critical Reading: 750

maths: 785

Writing: 765

Cal Tech earned the highest ranking, largely due to its high average maths score.

A High SAT score is not the only thing that makes a student stand out.

