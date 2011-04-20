The 15 Colleges That Offer The Best Value For Your Money

College is expensive, but if you choose carefully, it really pays off.The new list from PayScale is based on a survey of full-time US employees with bachelors degrees to find out which colleges have the best returns on investment.

PayScale projected the average future income of each school’s graduates. Then it compared the future income to the cost of the college’s tuition.

Not surprisingly, technical schools and Ivies ranked high on the list.

#15 Yale University

30-year net ROI: $1,164,000

Annual ROI: 10.8%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $207,000

#14 University of California—Berkley

30-year net ROI: $1,167,000

Annual ROI: 12.9%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $110,000

#13 Worcester Polytechnic Institute

30-year net ROI: $1,171,000

Annual ROI: 10.9%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $201,100

#12 Lehigh University

30-year net ROI: $1,198,000

Annual ROI: 11.1%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $194,600

#11 Babson College

30-year net ROI: $1,240,000

Annual ROI: 11.1%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $199,400

#10 University of Pennsylvania

30-year net ROI: $1,355,000

Annual ROI: 11.3%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $203,900

#9 Notre Dame

30-year net ROI: $1,356,000

Annual ROI: 11.5%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $194,500

#8 Harvard University

30-year net ROI: $1,372,000

Annual ROI: 11.4%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $202,600

#7 Duke University

30-year net ROI: $1,419,000

Annual ROI: 11.5%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $201,300

#6 Dartmouth College

30-year net ROI: $1,477,000

Annual ROI: 11.6%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $201,300

#5 Stanford University

30-year net ROI: $1,478,000

Annual ROI: 11.5%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $210,400

#4 Princeton University

30-year net ROI: $1,494,000

Annual ROI: 11.7%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $198,700

#3 MIT

30-year net ROI: $1,518,000

Annual ROI: 11.7%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $210,100

#2 Harvey Mudd College

30-year net ROI: $1,622,000

Annual ROI: 11.9%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $203,300

#1 CalTech

30-year net ROI: $1,713,000

Annual ROI: 12.2%

Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $198,700

