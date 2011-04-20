The 15 Colleges That Offer The Best Value For Your Money

Photo: LewisandClarkCommunityCollegeviaFlickr
College is expensive, but if you choose carefully, it really pays off.The new list from PayScale is based on a survey of full-time US employees with bachelors degrees to find out which colleges have the best returns on investment.
PayScale projected the average future income of each school’s graduates. Then it compared the future income to the cost of the college’s tuition.
Not surprisingly, technical schools and Ivies ranked high on the list.
30-year net ROI: $1,164,000
Annual ROI: 10.8%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $207,000
30-year net ROI: $1,167,000
Annual ROI: 12.9%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $110,000
30-year net ROI: $1,171,000
Annual ROI: 10.9%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $201,100
30-year net ROI: $1,198,000
Annual ROI: 11.1%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $194,600
30-year net ROI: $1,240,000
Annual ROI: 11.1%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $199,400
30-year net ROI: $1,355,000
Annual ROI: 11.3%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $203,900
30-year net ROI: $1,356,000
Annual ROI: 11.5%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $194,500
30-year net ROI: $1,372,000
Annual ROI: 11.4%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $202,600
30-year net ROI: $1,419,000
Annual ROI: 11.5%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $201,300
30-year net ROI: $1,477,000
Annual ROI: 11.6%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $201,300
30-year net ROI: $1,478,000
Annual ROI: 11.5%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $210,400
30-year net ROI: $1,494,000
Annual ROI: 11.7%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $198,700
30-year net ROI: $1,518,000
Annual ROI: 11.7%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $210,100
30-year net ROI: $1,622,000
Annual ROI: 11.9%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $203,300
30-year net ROI: $1,713,000
Annual ROI: 12.2%
Total tuition cost (2010 graduates): $198,700
