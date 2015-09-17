The 10 colleges with the richest alumni in the world

Wealth-X, a firm that does research and valuations on ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals, has revealed where the world’s wealthiest people went to college.
Wealth-X reports that in 2014, the world’s UHNW population — those with net assets of $US30 million or more — totaled 211,275 individuals.
All ten universities are in the US. Harvard University came out on top with 3,130 UHNW alumni, nearly double that of the No. 2 college, University of Pennsylvania.
The sole west coast college, Stanford University, rounds out the top three.
Considering some of the world’s richest self-made billionaires dropped out of Harvard, Stanford, University of Chicago, and other schools on this list, the numbers of UHNW alumni could be even higher had they graduated.
Still, 5% of the UHNW population are alumni of these ten colleges.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.