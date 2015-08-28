These colleges have the hottest men and women in America according to Tinder

The “hotness” — or lack of hotness — in college student bodies across America has long been the subject of debates for hormone-fuelled high school seniors.

But anyone who purported to know exactly which university had the most attractive men and women was most likely basing it on a subjective standard — for beauty is, as we know, in the eye of the beholder.

But now Tinder has provided us with the hard data on how all those eyes added up — or at least the ones prone to swiping left or right on its popular dating app. Tinder has compiled a list of the most-swiped colleges for both men and women, and there are some interesting preliminary insights you can glean.

At first blush, there doesn’t seem to be much correlation between which campuses have the most attractive men versus women. If you had one it didn’t mean you had the other — though congratulations to University of Mississippi, which made the top 10 list for both men and women.

The top four hottest male student bodies are religiously-affiliated, while the top 10 campuses with the most popular women are public.

And if we are going by conferences, the ACC and Ivy League men led the way, while the Big 12 and SEC women claimed the top spots.

See the full breakdown below:

Top 25 List: Campuses with Most Swiped Right Females

Florida State University University of Miami University of Mississippi University of Colorado Boulder University of Alabama Colorado State University Boise State University Iowa State University University of Arizona University of Iowa Kansas State University Indiana University Texas Christian University San Diego State University Virginia Tech Miami University (Ohio) Clemson University Ohio University University of Florida University of Kentucky Auburn University Texas Tech University Pennsylvania State University West Virginia University Southern Methodist University

Top 25 List: Campuses with Most Swiped Right Males

Georgetown University Brigham Young University University of Notre Dame Texas Christian University Air Force Academy Yale University Dartmouth College University of Virginia University of Mississippi University of North Carolina Chapel Hill United States Naval Academy Brown University Rice University Tulane University University of Vermont Wake Forest University Cornell University University of Tennessee Ohio University Loyola Marymount University Miami University (Ohio) United States Military Academy (West Point) Mississippi State University Clemson University Boston College

NOW WATCH: People were baffled by 50 sharks circling in shallow waters off the English coast



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.