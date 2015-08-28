These colleges have the hottest men and women in America according to Tinder

Nathan McAlone
Tinder

The “hotness” — or lack of hotness — in college student bodies across America has long been the subject of debates for hormone-fuelled high school seniors.

But anyone who purported to know exactly which university had the most attractive men and women was most likely basing it on a subjective standard — for beauty is, as we know, in the eye of the beholder.

But now Tinder has provided us with the hard data on how all those eyes added up — or at least the ones prone to swiping left or right on its popular dating app. Tinder has compiled a list of the most-swiped colleges for both men and women, and there are some interesting preliminary insights you can glean.

At first blush, there doesn’t seem to be much correlation between which campuses have the most attractive men versus women. If you had one it didn’t mean you had the other — though congratulations to University of Mississippi, which made the top 10 list for both men and women.

The top four hottest male student bodies are religiously-affiliated, while the top 10 campuses with the most popular women are public.

And if we are going by conferences, the ACC and Ivy League men led the way, while the Big 12 and SEC women claimed the top spots.

See the full breakdown below:

Top 25 List: Campuses with Most Swiped Right Females

  1. Florida State University
  2. University of Miami
  3. University of Mississippi
  4. University of Colorado Boulder
  5. University of Alabama
  6. Colorado State University
  7. Boise State University
  8. Iowa State University
  9. University of Arizona
  10. University of Iowa
  11. Kansas State University
  12. Indiana University
  13. Texas Christian University
  14. San Diego State University
  15. Virginia Tech
  16. Miami University (Ohio)
  17. Clemson University
  18. Ohio University
  19. University of Florida
  20. University of Kentucky
  21. Auburn University
  22. Texas Tech University
  23. Pennsylvania State University
  24. West Virginia University
  25. Southern Methodist University

Top 25 List: Campuses with Most Swiped Right Males

  1. Georgetown University
  2. Brigham Young University
  3. University of Notre Dame
  4. Texas Christian University
  5. Air Force Academy
  6. Yale University
  7. Dartmouth College
  8. University of Virginia
  9. University of Mississippi
  10. University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
  11. United States Naval Academy
  12. Brown University
  13. Rice University
  14. Tulane University
  15. University of Vermont
  16. Wake Forest University
  17. Cornell University
  18. University of Tennessee
  19. Ohio University
  20. Loyola Marymount University
  21. Miami University (Ohio)
  22. United States Military Academy (West Point)
  23. Mississippi State University
  24. Clemson University
  25. Boston College

