The 25 US colleges whose graduates earn the most money

One of the biggest measurements of success after college is how much graduates earn.

New data from College Scorecard, a website created by the US Department of Education that compares colleges and universities in a number of categories, reveals the median salary earned by graduates 10 years after attending their alma maters.

It’s important to note that College Scorecard analysed earnings data of students who received federal financial aid. We narrowed the list of schools down further to only include those with graduation rates of 85% or higher to ensure we were looking at degree-earning graduates.

Perennial favourites like MIT, Harvard, and Stanford top the list. Perhaps more surprising, schools like Massachusetts-based Babson College (No. 3) and liberal-arts school Lafayette College (No. 18) also rank highly. Meanwhile, the high-paying fields of business and engineering are among the most popular courses of study at these schools.

Scroll down to see which colleges have the highest-earning grads.

25. Boston College

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US67,000

Median federal student loan debt:

$US19,000

Most popular major:

Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (20%)

24. Dartmouth College

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US67,100

Median federal student loan debt:

$US11,625

Most popular major:

Social Sciences (35%)

23. Santa Clara University

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US67,700

Median federal student loan debt:

$US20,500

Most popular major:

Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (31%)

22. Tufts University

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US67,800

Median federal student loan debt:

$US18,125

Most popular major:

Social Sciences (32%)

21. Bucknell University

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US68,800

Median federal student loan debt:

$US27,000

Most popular major:

Social Sciences (22%)

20. Johns Hopkins University

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US69,200

Median federal student loan debt:

$US18,500

Most popular major:

Health Professions and Related Programs (20%)

19. University of Notre Dame

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US69,400

Median federal student loan debt:

$US21,000

Most popular major:

Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (29%)

18. Lafayette College

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US69,800

Median federal student loan debt:

$US24,338

Most popular major:

Social Sciences (31%)

17. Cornell University

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US70,900

Median federal student loan debt:

$US12,000

Most popular major:

Engineering (17%)

16. Carnegie Mellon University

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US72,000

Median federal student loan debt:

$US25,000

Most popular major:

Engineering (25%)

15. Columbia University

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US72,900

Median federal student loan debt:

$US19,435

Most popular major:

Social Sciences (24%)

14. Villanova University

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US73,700

Median federal student loan debt:

$US27,000

Most popular major:

Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (22%)

13. California Institute of Technology

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US74,000

Median federal student loan debt:

$US18,349

Most popular major:

Engineering (43%)

12. Bentley University

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US74,900

Median federal student loan debt:

$US27,000

Most popular major:

Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (94%)

11. Princeton University

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US75,100

Median federal student loan debt:

$US6,810

Most popular major:

Social Sciences (26%)

10. Duke University

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US76,700

Median federal student loan debt:

$US6,500

Most popular major:

Social Sciences (18%)

9. Lehigh University

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US76,800

Median federal student loan debt:

$US24,750

Most popular major:

Engineering (30%)

8. Washington and Lee University

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US77,600

Median federal student loan debt:

$US19,500

Most popular major:

Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (22%)

7. University of Pennsylvania

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US78,200

Median federal student loan debt:

$US21,500

Most popular major:

Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (22%)

6. Harvey Mudd College

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US78,600

Median federal student loan debt:

$US25,696

Most popular major:

Engineering (41%)

4. Georgetown University

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US83,300

Median federal student loan debt:

$US17,500

Most popular major:

Social Sciences (35%)

3. Babson College

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US85,500

Median federal student loan debt:

$US27,000

Most popular major:

Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (100%)

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Median salary 10 years after attending:
 $US91,600

Median federal student loan debt:

$US13,645

Most popular major:

Engineering (44%)

