The 25 US colleges whose graduates earn the most money

One of the biggest measurements of success after college is how much graduates earn.

New data from College Scorecard, a website created by the US Department of Education that compares colleges and universities in a number of categories, reveals the median salary earned by graduates 10 years after attending their alma maters.

It’s important to note that College Scorecard analysed earnings data of students who received federal financial aid. We narrowed the list of schools down further to only include those with graduation rates of 85% or higher to ensure we were looking at degree-earning graduates.

Perennial favourites like MIT, Harvard, and Stanford top the list. Perhaps more surprising, schools like Massachusetts-based Babson College (No. 3) and liberal-arts school Lafayette College (No. 18) also rank highly. Meanwhile, the high-paying fields of business and engineering are among the most popular courses of study at these schools.

Scroll down to see which colleges have the highest-earning grads.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.