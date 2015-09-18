The 25 US colleges whose graduates earn the most money

One of the biggest measurements of success after college is how much graduates earn.
New data from College Scorecard, a website created by the US Department of Education that compares colleges and universities in a number of categories, reveals the median salary earned by graduates 10 years after attending their alma maters.
It’s important to note that College Scorecard analysed earnings data of students who received federal financial aid. We narrowed the list of schools down further to only include those with graduation rates of 85% or higher to ensure we were looking at degree-earning graduates.
Perennial favourites like MIT, Harvard, and Stanford top the list. Perhaps more surprising, schools like Massachusetts-based Babson College (No. 3) and liberal-arts school Lafayette College (No. 18) also rank highly. Meanwhile, the high-paying fields of business and engineering are among the most popular courses of study at these schools.
Scroll down to see which colleges have the highest-earning grads.
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US67,000
Median federal student loan debt:
$US19,000
Most popular major:
Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (20%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US67,100
Median federal student loan debt:
$US11,625
Most popular major:
Social Sciences (35%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US67,700
Median federal student loan debt:
$US20,500
Most popular major:
Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (31%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US67,800
Median federal student loan debt:
$US18,125
Most popular major:
Social Sciences (32%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US68,800
Median federal student loan debt:
$US27,000
Most popular major:
Social Sciences (22%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US69,200
Median federal student loan debt:
$US18,500
Most popular major:
Health Professions and Related Programs (20%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US69,400
Median federal student loan debt:
$US21,000
Most popular major:
Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (29%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US69,800
Median federal student loan debt:
$US24,338
Most popular major:
Social Sciences (31%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US70,900
Median federal student loan debt:
$US12,000
Most popular major:
Engineering (17%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US72,000
Median federal student loan debt:
$US25,000
Most popular major:
Engineering (25%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US72,900
Median federal student loan debt:
$US19,435
Most popular major:
Social Sciences (24%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US73,700
Median federal student loan debt:
$US27,000
Most popular major:
Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (22%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US74,000
Median federal student loan debt:
$US18,349
Most popular major:
Engineering (43%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US74,900
Median federal student loan debt:
$US27,000
Most popular major:
Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (94%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US75,100
Median federal student loan debt:
$US6,810
Most popular major:
Social Sciences (26%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US76,700
Median federal student loan debt:
$US6,500
Most popular major:
Social Sciences (18%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US76,800
Median federal student loan debt:
$US24,750
Most popular major:
Engineering (30%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US77,600
Median federal student loan debt:
$US19,500
Most popular major:
Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (22%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US78,200
Median federal student loan debt:
$US21,500
Most popular major:
Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (22%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US78,600
Median federal student loan debt:
$US25,696
Most popular major:
Engineering (41%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US83,300
Median federal student loan debt:
$US17,500
Most popular major:
Social Sciences (35%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US85,500
Median federal student loan debt:
$US27,000
Most popular major:
Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services (100%)
Median salary 10 years after attending:
$US91,600
Median federal student loan debt:
$US13,645
Most popular major:
Engineering (44%)
