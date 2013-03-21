BRAINS AND BEAUTY: 25 Colleges Where The Students Are Both Hot And Smart

Brains and beauty. It’s a winning combination that’s hard to resist — especially in college students.



Our friends at College Prowler created an exclusive list of American schools where the students are both hot and smart.

College Prowler ranks schools based on input from real students at the schools. To compile this list, they considered schools that students said have the hottest students and the smartest students, and averaged those lists together.

We’ve included some comments that students posted on College Prowler about the schools.

#25 California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo Location: San Luis Obispo, Calif. Founded: 1901 Undergraduate Students: 17,066 'Beautiful People -- Cal Poly has a lot of beautiful people. Endless pretty guys and girls to look at and be friends with. The majority of people on campus have an effortless, clean physical attractiveness to them. Many people into staying healthy and fit. In addition, the intelligence, talent, and personalities of the students make them very interesting and beautiful.' 'Cal Poly is one of the top public engineering, architecture, business colleges. We're definitely the best school in the CSU system, which is great because you pay CSU tuition and fees to get a much better education.' Visit College Prowler for more on Cal Poly- San Luis Obispo.

#24 University of California - Santa Barbara Location: Santa Barbara, California Founded: 1905 Undergraduate Students: 18,318 'I love our school for academics, everyone I know that graduated already has a job and it's only been a month. Many have gotten into grad school or law school as well! You will learn a lot, but also be well rounded.' 'Everyone is beautiful and there are hot girls. Guys are definitely in shape.' Visit College Prowler for more on UC Santa Barbara. #23 Vassar College Location: Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Founded: 1861 Undergraduate Students: 2,450 'The academics at Vassar are top-notch. Vassar has the advantage over its small liberal arts school competitors that it is only an hour away from New York City, so it attracts some of the best professors from the city itself. In addition to this, the students' dedication to academics over most other things make the discussions worthwhile.' 'Sexy and Smart -- I never got tired of looking at Vassar students or talking to them (for the most part!) Perhaps, it's just being college aged, but there are so many stylish beautiful girls on campus who are incredibly intelligent... You hardly notice the 60female/40male ratio when walking around campus.' Visit College Prowler for more on Vassar.

#22 Miami University Location: Oxford, Ohio Founded: 1846 Undergraduate Students: 14,605 'The guys and girls are all in great shape and attractive. However, most people are very preppy and dress exactly like each other.' 'This school has pushed me since I have been here. The academics are wonderful here! We are rated number 2 for undergraduate education!' Visit College Prowler for more on Miami.

#21 Bucknell University Location: Lewisburg, Penn. Founded: 1846 Undergraduate Students: 3,523 'Very Attractive -- Girls and guys both are extremely attractive, which can be a little intimidating at first. Once you go to a few parties, though, you'll see that the amount of alcohol people consume causes them to overlook the looks. The hookup culture is pretty intense.' 'A Great School for Greeks -- Super fun, academically rigorous school with a gorgeous campus, beautiful student body, and excellent professors. You'll probably have no social life if you don't rush sophomore year, but otherwise, it's sick.' Visit College Prowler for more on Bucknell.

#20 Wake Forest University Location: Winston Salem, N.C. Founded: 1834 Undergraduate Students: 4,511 'Best You Can Find -- Wake's academics could compete with any school in the nation. You'll find some of the brightest students in the world at Wake and the academics will challenge you and shape you into a mature adult in the working world.' 'Beautiful People -- Everyone on this campus is beautiful...it's rare to see an overweight person as well ...There is a mix of Southern and Northern brands but definitely buy cowboy boots and bring sundresses/button downs and ties for tailgates!' Visit College Prowler for more on Wake Forest.

#19 University of California — Los Angeles Location: Los Angeles, California Founded: 1919 Undergraduate Students: 25,634 'More Beneath the Surface -- Guys and girls at UCLA are very diverse: there are athletic, academic, socially involved, activists, partiers and airheads. On a surface level, it is easy to judge by looks, and most students are pretty good looking. However, most students have a passion for making the most of their time not only at UCLA but as young adults entering the world. And this is more attractive than physical appearance.' 'The classes present offer a variety of things to do. They can be hands on, cause you to think a lot, or a lot or writing is required. Anyone will be able to find their fit for classes at UCLA.' Visit College Prowler for more on UCLA. #18 Liberty University Location: Lynchburg, Virg. Founded: 1971 Undergraduate Students: 31,131 'Hottest Campus; Ready to Get Hitched? Liberty has been labelled as one of the 'most attractive' campus's around. Therefore our motto is 'Ring by Spring' and if you don't want to get hit on by every guy you walk past, girls have to wear a ring - and claim they're dating God. If you aren't in a relationship, something is obviously wrong with you. Good thing everyone's gorgeous!' 'All of students at LU are well dressed and treat each other and newcomers with much respect. They all have at least one similar interest, God... With there being majority Christians at LU, you wont see any 'drama' in relationships.' Visit College Prowler for more on Liberty.

#17 Duke University Location: Durham, N.C. Founded: 1838 Undergraduate Students: 6,550 'Classes are difficult and you will work really hard, but I don't think you could get a better education anywhere. There are abundant resources for all classes -- office hours, TA help-rooms, peer tutors, etc -- and the administration really focuses on the undergraduates.' 'Everyone's a Social Nerd -- There are definitely more attractive people than unattractive people. You have to remember that everyone's a little bit of a nerd on the inside here, but as far as smart schools go, Duke is hot!' Visit College Prowler for more on Duke.

#16 Brigham Young University — Idaho Location: Rexburg, Idaho Founded: 1888 Undergraduate Students: 12,061 'Both girls and boys, for the most part, are respectful to other classmates and the teachers. They hold themselves up high and seem to be very smart in their schooling.' 'I have found that the majority of the students at BYU-Idaho are attractive, very well groomed, outgoing, and creative.' Visit College Prowler for more on BYU - Idaho.

#15 Yale University Location: New Haven, Conn. Founded: 1701 Undergraduate Students: 5,250 'Most of the guys and girls are really, really, ridiculously good-looking. It's apparent that many people put thought and consideration into their physical appearance; it's reflected both in the style of clothes they wear and the care they put into their hair, face, nails, etc.' 'Everything you can ever imagine taking is offered - this place is practically heaven for an academic.' Visit College Prowler for more on Yale. #14 University of Southern California Location: Los Angeles, Calif. Founded: 1880 Undergraduate Students: 16,096 'Academics are very strong. It's probably a notch down from the Ivy League. Very rigorous curriculum. Definitely a top 25 school in the country.' 'You get a very wide range of both guys and girls at USC. The student body overall is extremely diverse--ethnically, socially, etc. There are tons of good looking guys and girls. The Greek scene is dominated by mostly wealthy, white kids, although all races and classes are represented. It is really hard to generalize here but everyone is fairly accepting to friendly individuals.' Visit College Prowler for more on USC. #13 Middlebury College Location: Middlebury, Vt. Founded: 1831 Undergraduate Students: 2,430 'Competitive Not Cut-Throat -- Middkids are all smart. They do their homework and aren't overly-stressed. There is a lot of work but it's managed. Work hard, play hard.' 'Midd Kids are beautiful people. We love the outdoors, and tend to be pretty active people. Over half of the student body is involved in a sport, some people in two... Not only are the people at Middlebury superficially beautiful and fit, but they're also hard working, brilliant, interesting and engaging individuals who are passionate about something.' Visit College Prowler for more on Middlebury. #12 Wesleyan University Location: Middletown, Conn. Founded: 1831 Undergraduate Students: 2,774 'They used to all be ugly, but NOT ANYMORE -- The stereotype of the Wesleyan hippie students who never shave and look horrid is OUTDATED. Currently the school has more people applying than ever before and a diverse student body that represents every area of the social spectrum. Looking for hot jocks? Wes has them. Are hot hipster guys your thing? Wes has them. Athletic and toned girls? All over.' 'The academics are great. Not too suffocating but definitely challenging. Also, there is no tangible competition that I've felt between my peers. Everyone is willing to work together. Perhaps it's because I'm a freshman, but no one talks about grades or compares themselves to anyone else. I love that the classes are small and the choices are almost limitless.' Visit College Prowler for more on Wesleyan. #11 Biola University Location: La Mirada, Calif. Founded: 1908 Undergraduate Students: 3,853 'The Type You Bring Home to Mama -- Biola is not the place to go if you're the type to 'hit-it-and-quit-it.' The women here are deep, godly, gorgeous, talented, brilliant, and world-shakers. These women are serious about their faith...The men are chivalrous. If you're a feminist who doesn't like having the door opened for you- get past it.' 'Girls to Guys Ratio: 3 to 1 -- There are tons of girls on campus! there are 3 girls per every guy. Guys, all the girls are gorgeous! Girls, there are really great guys here! Some very godly men here. For the most part most of the people are 'Hipster' or that's what style they're going for.' Visit College Prowler for more on Biola. #10 Boston College Location: Chestnut Hill, Mass. Founded: 1863 Undergraduate Students: 9,481 'Academics are one of my favourite parts about BC. I've learned so much, and I've had mostly great professors. The workload is challenging but rewarding. It also can be difficult to get into the classes you want, if you are an economics or history major, for example.' 'Good Lookers All Around -- Both the men and women at BC are very attractive. Personal appearance is a top priority for many of the students on campus. Typical style of dress is preppy; frequented brands include Uggs, Sperrys, J. Crew, Northface, Longchamp, etc.' Visit College Prowler for more on BC. #9 Santa Clara University Location: Santa Clara, Calif. Founded: 1851 Undergraduate Students: 5,017 'All the guys and girls at Santa Clara are super attractive. Everyone is friendly, good looking and intelligent. There are always a few exceptions and you do find some weirdos but in general, people are extremely attractive. My friends and I joke its an admission requirement!' 'SCU will give you a great education. The class sizes are small and the professors generally care about you and what they are teaching. They are always available as a resource. It is best known for its engineering and business programs, but other majors will definitely receive a great education here as well.' Visit College Prowler for more on Santa Clara. #8 Stanford University Location: Stanford, Calif. Founded: 1891 Undergraduate Students: 6,504 'The academics here are top notch. These students and professors are the best of the best.' 'Smart and Good-Looking -- People don't focus on appearance, but you'd be pleasantly surprised how many good-looking, smart people are here.' Visit College Prowler for more on Stanford. #7 Colgate University Location: Hamilton, New York Founded: 1819 Undergraduate Students: 2,885 'Colgate students are very attractive. I remember visiting and wondering what they were putting in the water to produce such a high yield of good looking people. What it comes down to is how athletic our student body is and how much time people put into their appearance. You will see a lot of J Crew, Patagonia, and other top brands around campus.' 'The Wonders of Liberal Arts -- Almost every department at Colgate is exceptional... Students can partake in research over the summer and during the year in most fields, not just the sciences. I haven't had an internship yet, but I'm going to be working with my chemistry professor this summer helping with his research.' Visit College Prowler for more on Colgate. #6 Howard University Location: Washington, D.C. Founded: 1867 Undergraduate Students: 6,570 'Howard University consists of amazingly beautiful people. I was shocked the first day I got there at how many girls were good looking. The guys aren't so bad themselves or so we're told. But really, Howard is in no lack of attractive people.' 'Everyone is extremely friendly and are all there just to grow up and have fun just like you. The girls here at Howard are extremely gorgeous.' Visit College Prowler for more on Howard. #5 Vanderbilt #4 Georgetown University Location: Washington, D.C. Founded: 1789 Undergraduate Students: 7,283 'I swear part of the application process must have been attractiveness because everyone here is beautiful! I exaggerate a bit, but there is an emphasis on being athletic and fit. Not only that, but people are so nice. The dress is typically preppy/put together, but no one will care that you don't have designer-everything.' 'A truly immersive experience that challenges your beliefs.' Visit College Prowler for more on Georgetown.

#3 University of Virginia Location: Charlottesville, VA. Founded: 1819 Undergraduate Students: 14,750 'Student Body Is Very Attractive -- We have a reputation of having a very attractive student body for a reason. Both girls and guys are very concerned with fitness and can be seen running regularly. Girls can tend to be superficial and very thin.' 'UVA has a great reputation behind it for a reason. The courses and professors are great and teach a lot of material for the time you are there. The education and knowledge you will gain in years here is priceless.' Visit College Prowler for more on UVA.

#2 Pacific Union College #1 Brigham Young University Location: Provo, Utah Founded: 1875 Undergraduate Students: 28,048 'Everyone at BYU is very attractive; I've yet to see an ugly person here. Thanks to the honour code, every guy is clean shaven and well groomed (no super long hair) and every girl is dressed modestly (not too much skin). Everyone is very friendly, and it's not uncommon to strike up a conversation with a perfect stranger. BYU is famous for beginning long-lasting relationships and marriages, so dating is greatly encouraged.' 'Very strong academic program. Consistently ranked high in nation for challenging academics and good professors. Classes are challenging.' Visit College Prowler for more on BYU.

