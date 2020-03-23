10 US colleges and universities where female grads have gone on to secure more than $1 million in funding for their startups

Stitch Fix Stanford graduate Katrina Lake founded Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service valued at $US1.4 billion at its IPO.

A number of these successful female founders have graduated from a cluster of top schools in the US.

Here are the top 10 US universities that have graduated the most female founders who’ve raised over $US1 million, including MIT and Stanford University.

The state of women in the venture capital world is far from perfect.

In 2019, female-founded companies only got 2.7% of VC funding, for a total of $US3.54 billion, according to PitchBook. That’s less than one company, WeWork, got during the same period, Fortune points out. WeWork received at least $US5 billion.

And yet, women are entering entrepreneurship at a high rate. From 2018 to 2019, women started an average of 1,817 new businesses per day in the US and now represent 42% of nearly 13 million businesses overall. Women of colour, in particular, are leading the way. They started 89% (1,625) of the new businesses opened every day from 2018 to 2019, according to the annual State of Women-Owned Businesses Report.

To date, there have been some 6,940 female company founders whose businesses have received more than $US1 million in funding, according to Tide, a UK business banking app based that provides financial services for small and medium-sized enterprises. Using data from Crunchbase, a platform for finding business information, researchers sought to find out where these successful female entrepreneurs were graduating from. Not surprisingly, many that made the list are prestigious Ivy-league schools. In total, these female entrepreneurs have raised over $US1 billion in funding.

Here are the 10 colleges that have graduated the most female founders who’ve raised over $US1 million.

1. Stanford University

Stanford University produced the most female founders who raised over $US1 million, 186 to be exact. One Stanford graduate, Katrina Lake, founded Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service in the US. The company went public in 2017 and was valued at $US1.4 billion at its IPO.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Some 120 successful female founders graduated from MIT. One of those graduates, Stefania Mallett, founded ezCater, an online catering marketplace with approximately $US320 million in funding.

3. Harvard University

Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters

Harvard University graduated 105 female founders who’ve raised more than $US1 million. Harvard graduate Alison Slavin, for example, founded Alarm.com, has raised at least $US136 million.

4. University of California, Berkeley

Eric Risberg/AP

University of California, Berkeley, comes right below Harvard University, with 104 female graduates who’ve raised over $US1 million. Alumnus Vivian Qu, founded ViaeX, a biotech company that produces multiple products, including nanofiltration systems for water and air. The company has approximately $US4 million in seed funding, according to Crunchbase.

5. University of Pennsylvania

Some 70 female founders who’ve raised over $US1 million graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. One example is Madeline Grayson, who founded TuckerNuck, an online clothing boutique with over $US3 million in funding.

6. Cornell University

Lewis Liu/Shutterstock

Some 66 female founders who’ve raised over $US1 million graduated from Cornell. Carolyn Witte of women’s healthcare company Tia is one of them. Her company has raised over $US2.5 million.

7. New York University

Melia Robinson/Business Insider

New York University graduated 65 female founders who’ve raised over $US1 million. Alumnus Piera Gelardi cofounded Refinery29, the popular news website for women, in 2005.

8. Yale University

Michelle McLoughlin/Reuters

Yale University graduated 63 female founders who’ve raised over $US1 million. Rebecca Taub of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has raised over $US38 million in funding, according to Crunchbase.

9. Columbia University

Some 61 female founders who’ve raised over $US1 million graduated from Columbia University. Jacqueline Corbelli is one of them. She founded BrightLine, which provides interactive TV solutions, in 2003 and has raised over $US20 million.

10. Brown University

Brown University graduated 46 female founders who’ve raised over $US1 million. One alumnus, Merrill Stubbs, founded Food52, an online boutique of kitchen and home products. The company has raised over $US96 million.

