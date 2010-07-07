20 Prestigious Colleges That Offer An Ugly Return On Your Investment

We’ve already posted the top 20 schools from Payscale’s ranking of colleges based on how much their graduates earn — the return on investment (ROI).
Now we’re looking at the colleges with a surprisingly bad ROI. These are schools with a wide discrepancy between their rank for ROI and their purported rank for quality of education.
Of course a pay-based list favours bro-ish schools where many grads go into finance, but not all of the dismal schools on this bad-value list are artsy.
US News rank: #8
Payscale ROI rank: #35
Discrepancy between 'quality' and value ranks: 27
Cost of a degree: $195,800
30-Year Return on Investment: $1,005,500
