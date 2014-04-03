25 Colleges Where Students Are Both Hot And Smart

The largest religious university in the country is also the best place to find students with beauty and brains.
Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah is the top school for students who are both hot and smart, according to data put together by Niche. The other schools that make the cut span from small liberal arts colleges to giant state universities, and everything else in between.
To compile this ranking, we used data from Niche’s lists on the colleges with the hottest guys, hottest girls, smartest guys, and smartest girls. Niche’s college section — College Prowler — features close to 1 million in-depth student reviews on more than 8,000 schools
We’ve included a few quotes from each school’s Niche profile in our ranking to help illustrate what the student body is like.
Madison -- Wisconsin
'Everyone is really nice. Easy to strike up a conversation out in public or in class. Everyone likes to have fun but is ultimately there for an excellent degree and a good future.'
'I love my dorm neighbour guys. I have a ton of guy friends and guys I can study with. Smart and cute is a great combination!'
Middlebury -- Vermont
'We can't keep our hands off each other! Most guys here have a sculpted body, and the girls here are fit with pretty faces.'
'Not only are the people at Middlebury superficially beautiful and fit, but they're also hard working, brilliant, interesting and engaging individuals who are passionate about something.'
Chapel Hill -- North Carolina
'Both the girls and guys are athletic and into looking good. People take pride in their appearances. The accent isn't hard to get used to but if you're not from here it will take a little while to get used to.'
'The people you meet is really up to you. If you're into Greek people, then you'll most-likely get upper class, preppy, and sometimes snooty people. If you try to meet others outside of the Greek scene, then you're most-likely to get a more diverse range of people, which could include people who are nice, geeky, etc.'
San Luis Obispo -- California
'I am generally impressed with the individuals I meet on campus. They are smart, outgoing, and easy to get along with. This goes for both guys and girls.'
'People in San Luis Obispo are in shape and active. The gym is always packed with people and everyone loves to hike the local peaks and surf at the beach. Everyone is extremely good looking and that makes class fun to go to!'
Lewisburg -- Pennsylvania
'Brains, Brawns, & Bills -- Bucknell boys and girls are generally attractive, fit, intelligent, fun, friendly, and wealthy.'
'For the most part, people at Bucknell are good looking -- especially the girls -- intelligent, outgoing, and have a Type A personality. Polos and Sperrys are pretty much a requirement, too.'
Middletown -- Connecticut
'The campus is not as 'hipster-ish' as most people think. Wes has done a good job of getting a bunch of individuals with different perspectives on life and I love that.'
'Sure there are lots of hipsters, but these hipsters do care about stuff. Stuff ranging from just their clothes to (of course) the environment to philosophy and even maths. The social life is hoppin' every night and most people are friendly. There is a certain amount of pretentiousness but it doesn't get out of hand. Also, important note: there are so many attractive people (male and female on this campus it's almost overwhelming... almost).'
Los Angeles -- California
'The students at UCLA are very diverse, but a majority of the students are very attractive, interested in social events and sports, and also very focused on their studies.'
'Guys and girls at UCLA are very diverse: there are athletic, academic, socially involved, activists, partiers and airheads. On a surface level, it is easy to judge by looks, and most students are pretty good looking. However, most students have a passion for making the most of their time not only at UCLA but as young adults entering the world. And this is more attractive than physical appearance.'
Santa Barbara -- California
'Guys and girls at UCSB have a reputation for being super attractive and smart. There are all kinds of people at UCSB but people tend to dress relaxed and beachy during the day, and casual sexy at night. The culture and location here reflects the way people dress and present themselves.'
'People at UCSB are very laid back, but they also know how to study. During midterm and finals season, you'll find studious peers all around campus, but throughout the year you'll find some of the friendliest faces around campus.'
Winston-Salem -- North Carolina
'The boys and girls at Wake are literally amazing. However, for guys, a majority of them are southern preppy style, with a few athletes mixed in. Girls never wear sweatpants to class.... ever.'
'The typical student is the typical overachiever who is completely stressed during the week but then everyone cuts loose on Wake Wednesdays and the weekend which makes up for the high pressure academically. There is a mix of Southern and Northern brands but definitely buy cowboy boots and bring sundresses/buttondowns and ties for tailgates!'
Rexberg -- Idaho
'Perhaps the reason this place feels so amazing is the way the students act, both guys and girls. Everyone is so kind and often go out of their way to help make others feel included and happy. This is probably due to the honour code, which influences the dress and and honesty of the students.'
'The people are conservative in appearance and nature. The girls always wear clothing that is modest, meaning not much skin showing, but are very attractive. The Norm is to be friendly and helpful with everyone. Generally the interests are related to; the outdoors, church, and laser tag.'
Oxford -- Ohio
#1 Hottest Guys, #1 Hottest Girls,
'Miami's students are where you will find all of the current styles in clothing and glam. Although there is a great party scene, you will find the students who went out on Saturday, studying on Sunday.'
'Miami, yes, is known for good-looking people, with good reason. Campus guys and girls are generally very attractive and keep themselves up-to-date on the latest trends and fashion. That being said, Miami tends to have a certain stereotype, 'J.Crew U,' but it is not uncommon for most students to wear jeans to class.'
New Haven -- Connecticut
'Yalies deserve their reputation for being gorgeous. Better yet, they're really interesting people! :) Finding the time and opportunity to date can be a challenge, though I do know several happy couples. Take advantage of Yale's 'screws' (blind date dances) and get your suitemates to set you up with that cute guy/girl from section!'
'Not only are they hot, they are smart! I am partial to the people at Yale because the impression that I got was that they were much more down to earth and relaxed than people I've been introduced to before.'
Chestnut Hill -- Massachusetts
'A typical student is athletic, good looking, and clean cut. Students are often said to look like a J.Crew models, which is actually kinda true.'
'People at BC are very attractive and very desirable. They're often the whole package. However, BC is a hookup school, not a dating school. That can be tough in 4 years when all your high-school friends have long-term relationships from college but you graduated single.'
Coral Gables -- Florida
'Students at Miami are known for being attractive. There are quite a number of students into athletics. However, quite a number of students are also very studious.'
'There is a lot of types of guys and girls. Miami attracts people from around the world so you see city boys, country boys, preppy boys, etc. Same goes for the girls. There is someone for everyone at Miami.'
Los Angeles -- California
'I love USC because there is a variety of people who attend. Every one is an over achiever but they can also be a great support system.'
'People are generally attractive and willing to help others. Some students can be a little stand-offish. Most student dress in a Southern California style in shorts and flip flops, but girls are generally pretty stylish and guys tend to be preppy.'
Washington D.C.
'Howard University, is an HBCU with style, class, personality and diversity. The guys and girls are good looking people, starting with their fashion first. Fashion is a big part of Howard culture meaning that most guys and girls are very fashionable.'
'I believe one of th main attractions of Howard University is the Diverse student body. Students from all over the globe make up the student body community. It makes for a sort of global experience in every class, on the campus and student organisations available for human interaction.'
Hamilton -- New York
'The vast majority of people at Colgate are very well put-together and preppy (and also usually really good looking). Students are also pretty well-rounded and like to participate actively in campus life. Students are hard-working when it comes to classes but they also work pretty hard to keep an active social life!'
'Colgate is very much a work hard play hard school. Students spend just as much time in the library studying as they do out on the town partying.'
Nashville -- Tennessee
'They are all gorgeous. Plus, there is a wide range of girls and guys here. Everyone dresses to impress, and it's fairly easy making friends.'
'You'll find a lot of different people at Vandy but the majority of girls and guys are preppy and good-looking. We get a lot of northern people and they definitely bring their style down here. Expect Sperry's, sundresses, pastel polos, and cowboy boots. Despite the 'Vandy Girl' stereotype, girls are smart and the fratty boys are smart too. All are friendly!'
Stanford -- California
'The guys are really hot at Stanford. They all just seem built for Stanford weather and athletics and manage to go to the gym frequently. The girls are also attractive. The girls are not your 'girl-next-door' type though; they tend to be really sociable.'
'There is a HUGE range of people here at Stanford, even more than at most other schools, so unless you're a recluse and don't ever get out or do much, you'll have no trouble finding hotties of every shape, size, talent, hobby, personality, and sexual orientation. Trust me. When I first got into Stanford I was really afraid that every one here would be a super awkward nerd or a huge snob, but the complete opposite is the case.'
Washington D.C.
'There is a great deal of diversity within the student body, although at first glance it might not appear that way. Many students at Georgetown are preppy but most try to differentiate themselves in some way which leads to some quirkiness.'
'There's a sporty atmosphere so quite a few students hit the gym often; however, the library is never empty (and the 2nd floor study space's coffee shop makes it a social hangout). Most social interactions take place through clubs and campus groups (ask any Georgetown student what they're involved in on-campus and you'll get a list of at least 4 clubs and/or a sports team). The campus groups are often the ones hosting the parties, but at the same time, they give you a chance to know guys and girls pretty well through daytime activities.'
Charlottesville -- Virginia
'Everyone here is so friendly and energetic. People are involved in a million things, while still managing to find time to ace class and party. The 'work hard play hard' mentality is definitely prevalent, but there are plenty of Type B people as well. Don't be scared off by some of the stereotypes about everyone being preppy or elitist...there are plenty of different kinds of people here and most of them are nice!'
'UVA has a lot of very, very attractive people. It has a reputation for having students that are stuck up, but that's surprisingly not the case. The fact that people here are ridiculously good looking has not made them jerks. Most people are down to earth and friendly.'
Napa Valley -- California
'Because we are such a diverse school, you will find guys and girls from all over the world. This just allows you to go out of your dating comfort zone, you are to open to a ton of new cultures. You are never limited to the kind of people you can date.'
'People here are attractive. Everyone maintains their own sense of style, but there's definitely a strong expectation that everyone will keep up their appearance and look good every day outside the dorm. Everyone works out. No, really. Everyone works out and the guys have super hot bodies from it. The girls are also very sweet and attractive.'
Provo -- Utah
'Mormons are attractive. I don't know why but they are. And smart. Everyone is hot and smart here and it's crazy! They can come off as a little judgmental, but most of them aren't, they just seem like it because they're stereotyped that way.'
'A large majority of the students are smart, attractive, and well put together. Most people are up for a good time and are willing to get to know people.'
'BYU has some of the best people in the world. For the most part, everybody is friendly; there are a lot of really intelligent kids around. If you like good clean fun, then you'll love BYU.'
