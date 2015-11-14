America's colleges are suddenly in crisis mode over race relations

Protests have erupted at colleges across the nation over how minorities are treated, putting many campuses in crisis mode.

Earlier this week, the University of Missouri system president resigned amid calls for him to step down due to what students said was a poor response to an increase in reported racist incidents on campus. Graduate student Jonathan Butler went on a days-long hunger strike to protest President Tim Wolfe, while some of the school’s football players said they wouldn’t play until Wolfe was gone. In all, at least four people have resigned at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Now, students from several other colleges are organising protests in solidarity with Mizzou, and some are even calling for their own administrators to step down.

Just Thursday, Mary Spellman, the dean of students at Claremont McKenna College in California, resigned because of her response to race-related incidents on campus. Now, students at Ithaca College in New York are calling for their college president, Tom Rochon, to resign for similar reasons.

These protests come after a rise in activism from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

