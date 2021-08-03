Free housing, scholarships, and spray tans: See the perks that colleges are offering students to get the COVID-19 vaccine this fall

- Some colleges and universities are mandating that students and staff get the COVID vaccine.
- Others are offering a range of perks to incentivize, but not require, students to get the shot.
- These include things like scholarships, tech bundles, parking passes and even free housing.
Colleges and universities across the US are preparing for the start of a new academic year in the fall. For many, this year’s preparations include finding ways to incentivize students to get the COVID vaccine.
From scholarships to free housing, here are some of the perks that higher education institutions are offering to boost student vaccination rates:
Vaccinated students at Texas A&M International University also have a shot at winning free tuition for the fall semester.
At Indiana University, one grand prize winner will get credit of up to $US11,220 ($AU15,169) for the value of full-time in-state tuition.
Texas A&M International University is also giving away Starbucks pick-me-ups as a vaccination incentive.
The first provides a camping set-up, complete with a two-person tent, sleeping bags, a backpack, and burner stove.
The second is a water sports package for two, which includes the option of either stand-up paddleboards or kayaks.
Vaccinated students in states like New York, Ohio, Colorado, Delaware, West Virginia and Oregon can also win scholarships.
Auburn is giving away a $US1,000 ($AU1,352) scholarship.
The university will also pick two other students to get free university-owned housing for a semester.
Auburn is also giving an upgrade to an unlimited meal plan to a vaccinated student.
Missouri State University is also giving away 2,000 gift cards to its bookstore.